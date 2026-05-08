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World Cup stadium union workers say FIFA's lack of privacy concerns put them at risk of ICE targeting

UNITE HERE Local 11 says FIFA's process violates California Consumer Privacy Act protections for workers' data

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
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A union that includes nearly 2,000 SoFi Stadium workers issued a complaint to the attorney general of California, stating that they could be at risk of being targeted by ICE due to FIFA's accreditation process.

SoFi Stadium is one of 11 USA venues hosting World Cup matches this summer, but members of the UNITE HERE Local 11 union fear that FIFA's process violates their rights under the California Consumer Privacy Act.

According to the complaint, via The Athletic, workers had to share their Social Security number, nationality, address and country of birth. They also were required to consent to the "collection, use, and disclosure" of their "personal data, including any sensitive personal data, as described in (FIFA’s) Privacy Notice."

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SOFI stadium workers protesting outside FIFA World Cup 26 Los Angeles office

SOFI stadium workers protest outside the FIFA World Cup 26 Los Angeles office calling for ICE to be banned from the World Cup on May 1, 2026. Eight World Cup matches are planned for SOFI stadium during the summer tournament. (Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images)

The complaint also reportedly says that workers needed to consent to their information being shared with "local, regional, and/or federal government authorities or a third-party for the purposes of conducting a security background check."

The complaint, according to The Athletic, has called on FIFA to publicly ensure that ICE will not be present at World Cup venues throughout the tournament. The FBI has said that the Department of Homeland Security would be a "key partner" in the accreditation process.

Protesters holding Kick ICE Out signs on an inflatable rat outside SoFi Stadium

Protesters hold "Kick ICE Out" signs on an inflatable rat outside SoFi Stadium during a demonstration against ICE at the FIFA World Cup 26 Los Angeles Office on May 1, 2026. Eight World Cup matches are scheduled at SoFi Stadium this summer. (Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images)

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The process "has put stadium workers in an impossible bind of having to choose between their livelihood and their right to privacy under California law."

"FIFA is now endangering the very workers inside the U.S. who make the World Cup possible," the complaint says.

"FIFA’s accreditation process runs counter to California law and to its 2026 slogan that ‘Football Unites the World.’ Stadium workers are the backbone of the World Cup experience for fans — they proudly prepare food, serve drinks, and clean the stadium."

It remains unknown what ICE's presence will be at World Cup games, but acting director Todd Lyons did say that it would play a "key part" in ensuring security during the tournament.

SoFi Stadium exterior in Los Angeles

SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles is one of 16 stadiums selected to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup, including 11 in the U.S. (Getty Images)

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Eight games will be played at SoFi Stadium, including the U.S.' opener against Parguay on June 12.

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