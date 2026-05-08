World Cup stadium union workers say FIFA's lack of privacy concerns put them at risk of ICE targeting

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A union that includes nearly 2,000 SoFi Stadium workers issued a complaint to the attorney general of California, stating that they could be at risk of being targeted by ICE due to FIFA's accreditation process.

SoFi Stadium is one of 11 USA venues hosting World Cup matches this summer, but members of the UNITE HERE Local 11 union fear that FIFA's process violates their rights under the California Consumer Privacy Act.

According to the complaint, via The Athletic, workers had to share their Social Security number, nationality, address and country of birth. They also were required to consent to the "collection, use, and disclosure" of their "personal data, including any sensitive personal data, as described in (FIFA’s) Privacy Notice."

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The complaint also reportedly says that workers needed to consent to their information being shared with "local, regional, and/or federal government authorities or a third-party for the purposes of conducting a security background check."

The complaint, according to The Athletic, has called on FIFA to publicly ensure that ICE will not be present at World Cup venues throughout the tournament. The FBI has said that the Department of Homeland Security would be a "key partner" in the accreditation process.

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The process "has put stadium workers in an impossible bind of having to choose between their livelihood and their right to privacy under California law."

"FIFA is now endangering the very workers inside the U.S. who make the World Cup possible," the complaint says.

"FIFA’s accreditation process runs counter to California law and to its 2026 slogan that ‘Football Unites the World.’ Stadium workers are the backbone of the World Cup experience for fans — they proudly prepare food, serve drinks, and clean the stadium."

It remains unknown what ICE's presence will be at World Cup games, but acting director Todd Lyons did say that it would play a "key part" in ensuring security during the tournament.

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Eight games will be played at SoFi Stadium, including the U.S.' opener against Parguay on June 12.

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