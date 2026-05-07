Yankees' Jasson Dominguez carted off field in tears after crashing into outfield wall after stunning catch

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New York Yankees outfielder Jasson Dominguez was carted off the field after crashing into the fencing of the outfield wall.

In the first inning of the Yankees matchup against the Texas Rangers at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, Rangers leadoff hitter Brandon Nimmo ripped the ball to left field off Yankees starter Paul Blackburn.

Dominguez hustled back to the wall and made a spectacular catch, but crashed incredibly hard into the wall. The 23-year-old’s hat and sunglasses popped off his head upon contact with the fencing on the left-field wall.

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Dominguez impressively held onto the ball despite the hard collision, but lay facedown on the warning track. Yankees center fielder Trent Grisham came over and rested his hand on Dominguez until the medical staff came out.

He remained down for several moments while he received medical attention. Dominguez was eventually helped to the cart, where he appeared to begin crying once seated.

Upon Dominguez’s exit, Cody Bellinger shifted from right to left field, Amed Rosario moved from third base to right field, and Ryan McMahon came off the bench to play third base.

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He is being monitored for a concussion, is in concussion protocol, and is also undergoing an MRI on his left shoulder, the YES Network said on its broadcast.

Any long-term injury would be a tough break for the Dominican Republic native. Last season was Dominguez’s first entire season in the big leagues, and he produced. The switch-hitter had a batting average of .257 with 10 home runs, 47 RBI, and 23 stolen bases.

Dominguez was far better from the left side than the right, as he hit .274 as a left-handed hitter compared to .204 as a right-handed hitter.

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However, Dominguez struggled mightily in left field last season. With his porous left-field defense and lack of success against left-handed pitching, the Yankees sent Dominguez down to Triple-A to begin the season in 2026.

With Bellinger, Trent Grisham and Aaron Judge in the outfield, there was no space for Dominguez to get regular playing time. Dominguez was called up after Giancarlo Stanton hurt his calf and landed on the IL.

Dominguez was playing in his ninth game of the season when he got hurt.

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