Former South Carolina QB Stephen Garcia changes his approach on mental health amid cancer battle

Former South Carolina quarterback Stephen Garcia is currently battling for his life after being diagnosed with stage 4 colorectal cancer.

The diagnosis came after noticing certain abnormalities, but the hard-nosed former athlete thought he could figure out the issues on his own without a visit to the doctors. His wife wasn’t comfortable with that plan from the quarterback, who used to take snaps for a Steve Spurrier-led offense led offense in Columbia.

Reluctantly, Garcia went in for a colonoscopy where doctors discovered the cancer, and that it had been growing for a number of years.

Unfortunately, Stephen wasn’t fully grasping the news when first given, due to him still being somewhat groggy from sedation.

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But, when it was finally explained to him how serious this situation was, reality set in pretty quickly.

Obviously, there's nothing simple about hearing the word 'cancer,' no matter which stage or form you are dealing with. It will humble you quickly, with the grim outlook overtaking the mind.

And while this process to fight the disease will be tough, filled with many obstacles, Garcia was most worried about his family.

While his older son understands the magnitude, he has yet to fully inform his youngest daughter, which led to the former Gamecock shedding a few tears while discussing the situation with OutKick on Friday morning.

Former Gamecock has changed his tune amid battle with cancer

In the past, Stephen Garcia was not one to jump aboard the mental health awareness train, looking at it as someone who was not strong enough to handle the circumstances surrounding whatever battle they were facing.

But, that's the football side of Garcia, and he was the first to admit that his mindset had changed because of the stigma surrounding people, most importantly men, not feeling comfortable enough to discuss their struggles.

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This problem has led to many downfalls, or problems that arise by not talking to others about what they are going through in the moments of trials and tribulations.

For Stephen, that has all changed.

"In years past, I thought mental health was an absolute joke, just to be completely frank with you," Garcia told OutKick. "I was like, if you gotta have some mental toughness, I played for Coach Spurrier so I had to have some mental toughness to deal with him. But, I was also extremely hard headed. It is huge. There’s gonna be days when you’re not gonna walk to talk with anybody, days you wanna give up, you gotta stay mentally tough. This whole process has opened my eyes to a whole different deal.

"People can change. I was against the whole mental health thing, I thought it was stupid. But, it’s changed my opinion, my outlook on life in general, and I encourage everyone to speak it up. I’ve had so many people reach out to say if you need to talk, reach out to me. Everyone said the same thing that you have to be mentally in it. If you are positive mentally, you’re going to get through it. If you’re feeling down in the dumps, figure out a way to get positive. It’s no joke, you are where your minds at."

Outreach has been overwhelming, with a long battle ahead

After going through his first round of chemotherapy this week, Garcia is coming to terms with the battle he faces, though he's keeping a positive outlook for the sake of himself and his family. He will continue training athletes, when his body allows, and using his platform to encourage others to take their health seriously.

If it weren’t for his wife pushing him into getting examined, who knows how long this could’ve gone before his cancer was noticed. In the meantime, the support system has been overwhelming, as Garcia described while choking back tears.

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Whether it's the Clemson football team, or Dabo Swinney himself, and the thousands of people who have reached out over the past few days, it's not lost on the former quarterback how much the support has meant for his own sanity during uncertain times.

For now, Stephen Garcia is taking his battle with cancer one day at a time. But, he's also got college football fans rooting for him to beat this terrible disease.