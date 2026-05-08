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Pro Wrestling

Pro wrestling star Ben Bishop on changes he'd make to independent scene: 'It's little things'

The indie circuit mainstay says promoters should at least provide water and keep shows under 2.5 hours

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
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Pro wrestling star Ben Bishop on what he'd change about indies Video

Pro wrestling star Ben Bishop on what he'd change about indies

"Big Trouble" Ben Bishop talks to Fox News Digital about changes he'd like to see on the independent scene.

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"Big Trouble" Ben Bishop is one of the most recognizable names on the independent wrestling circuit.

The 7-foot giant has appeared across several promotions in the U.S. and will be involved in a big match against Foxx Vinyer at Awesome Championship Wrestling’s (ACW) Reckoning next weekend at the MJN Center in Poughkeepsie, New York.

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Ben Bishop takes down Killer Kross

Ben Bishop gives Killer Kross the business at Awesome Championship Wrestling. (Jay Vogel)

Bishop has seen it all – the good and the bad. He opened up to Fox News Digital about what he would change about the indie scene, understanding that small companies putting on a wrestling show is a bigger undertaking than most people realize. Finding the perfect venue to have a ring, a backstage area, paying fees and setting a reasonable ticket price are all things that have to be considered.

"You gotta figure out where the sliding scale is. So, I get it. It’s tough. So, when I hear something like, ‘What would you change?’ It’s little things," Bishop said. "I think basic necessities on the independent scene is something that’s really important. The big joke in independent wrestling is like water is for the boys. Water is in the locker room. I think that’s a basic thing. I think that’s something that every promoter should be able to provide."

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Ben Bishop points to Richard Holliday

Ben Bishop offers support to Richard Holliday at Awesome Championship Wrestling. (Jay Vogel)

Bishop said that the timing of each show should also be a thought in a promoter’s head. He said shows shouldn’t really be more than 2 1/2 hours with showcase events having the ability to go up to three hours.

"I think people just want to enjoy wrestling and want to get out of there at a reasonable time, maybe go to dinner, maybe grab a drink somewhere and enjoy their night – have them leave wanting more," he continued. "At the end of the day, I think all us wrestlers, we are getting to do what we love. There’s going to be some independent shows that are much better than others. There’s gonna be some that are much worse than others – and I’ve been to all of them. I’ve seen them all and I know what the bad ones are and I know what the good ones are.

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"And when it comes to Awesome Championship Wrestling, they’re unlike any of the indies that I’ve done. The MJN Center is beautiful. There’s a beautiful locker room. There’s so much room. There’s enough chairs for people to sit in. There’s even couches, which is incredible. They have snacks and food, and ‘catering,’ and that doesn’t happen very often. But you know what it does? It leaves the locker room happy. Nobody’s miserable in that. And if nobody’s miserable and everyone’s happy, then the product is gonna be better.

"Nobody’s worried about, ‘Oh, I haven’t eaten in eight hours,’ or ‘I’m dying of thirst here. I can’t find a water bottle.’ It’s all those little things. But I just think basic necessities, if indies could just take care of that. I’m not asking for a huge spread. I’m not asking for sandwiches or pasta or anything of that stuff. Some water, basic things, and I think that could go a long way on the indies scene."

Ben Bishop yells out to the crowd

Ben Bishop hypes up Richard Holliday at Awesome Championship Wrestling. (Jay Vogel)

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Bishop has been in Richard Holliday’s corner as well in recent ACW shows. While Holliday lost the ACW Heavyweight Championship to Killer Kross, he will have chance to showcase his talent against current IWGP global heavyweight champion Andrade.

ACW Reckoning takes place on May 16.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

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