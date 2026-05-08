John Cena says Backlash announcement will 'shock the very foundation' of WWE

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John Cena is set to appear at his second consecutive WWE premium live event when he takes on Backlash on Saturday night in Tampa, Florida.

Cena’s in-ring career came to an end in December when he lost to Gunther on Saturday Night’s Main Event. He was announced as the host for WrestleMania 42 and appeared in Las Vegas to announce the attendance, welcome Bianca Belair for her pregnancy revelation and had a segment with Danhausen, The Miz and Kit Wilson.

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In the lead up to Backlash, Cena has teased a "major announcement" and did so again on Thursday.

"In just a few days, I have a major announcement inside this building that’s going to shock the very foundation of WWE, from its fans to its superstars, its champions down to its rookies," he said in a video posted to his X account. "I am so grateful Tampa is allowing me to make this announcement."

It’s unclear what Cena’s WWE Universe-shattering announcement will be about. The company has teased new feature for fans called Club WWE in the last few months.

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WWE announced the launch of Club WWE in April. A gold membership would give fans the ability to have exclusive 24-hour ticket presale access, a members-only WWE Shop, bonus WWE content, a community forum, rewards system and a welcome back for founding members.

"Our fans are the heartbeat of WWE, and everything we do begins with them," Cena said in an April press release. "Club WWE is about bringing that connection to life in a bigger way – through exclusive access, unique experiences and a true sense of community. It’s a premium destination built to reward passion and give our most dedicated fans a meaningful way to engage with WWE all year round."

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Backlash will take place at Benchmark International Arena at 6 p.m. ET and can be seen on ESPN programming.