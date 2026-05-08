Four more women accuse former NFL player of sexual assault amid existing allegations: "Blatant lies"

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Four more women, including a former colleague, have accused former NFL player and ESPN analyst Marcellus Wiley of sexual assault.

Wiley was first accused in November 2023 but immediately called those allegations "BS." Two more women then came forward with new allegations in March of last year.

But new allegations were filed in court last month, including from a former ESPN production assistant who said Wiley tricked the employee into thinking they were having a work meeting in order for her to go into his hotel room in 2009.

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"When we went to his room, Wiley excused himself to use the bathroom. He emerged from the bathroom naked. He pushed me up against the windows of the room so hard I thought they would shatter. I was petrified and believed I was going to be killed," the accuser wrote, via Awful Announcing.

"I repeatedly pleaded with him to stop and to let me go. He would not. He pushed me face down on the bed and kept me there with my face pressed into the mattress in such a way that I had difficulty breathing, which made me fear for my life. Wiley held me down and masturbated over me until he ejaculated. Only then did he allow me to leave the room. This assault was devastating to me and I live with the affects [sic] to this day. I will never truly escape from that room."

Another accuser said Wiley "raped me on my 18th birthday, after grooming me from the age of 13." The accuser said she, a Buffalo native, and Wiley met during his time with the Bills, and the alleged rape occurred in Dallas while he played for the Cowboys.

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Wiley addressed the recent allegations on his YouTube channel on Tuesday.

"Pick a date, pick the encounter, pick the allegation. For every one of them, I either saw, communicated through email, text, phone, was invited by these individuals after these dates to engage, to be intimate, or all of the above, after the dates that are in question. It directly contradicts the narrative that they’re trying to present publicly," Wiley said.

"I got one straightforward question for all the accusers: Why did you continue to see or maintain friendly communication at a minimum, that can be verified, will be verified, with someone that you’re accusing after the alleged incidents?" he added.

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Wiley said that "so many records receipts...will be brought to show people you say one thing, but you did another," and the allegations were "blatant lies."

The new accusations bring Wiley's accuser total to seven.

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