Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Minnesota Vikings

Kirk Cousins says he texted Aaron Rodgers to start 'Achilles Anonymous' group

Both Kirk Cousins and Aaron Rodgers are rehabbing from ruptured tendons

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 20 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 20

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Some of football's biggest names suffered from awful Achilles injuries this season — perhaps none bigger than Aaron Rodgers.

But J.K. Dobbins also suffered a similar injury in Week 1, and Kirk Cousins would unfortunately follow suit weeks later.

Dobbins and Rodgers have rehabbed together in recent months, but the Minnesota Vikings quarterback wants to take it a notch further.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Kirk Cousins and Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) and Minnesota Vikings Quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) shake hands after the NFL game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Green Bay Packers on September 16, 2018 at Lambeau Field, in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Green Bay Packers and the Minnesota Vikings played to a 29-29 tie.  (Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Cousins said he recently texted with Rodgers and said the two should start a support group, "Achilles Anonymous," among players who suffered the injury.

"I joked with Aaron. I texted him the other day. I said, ‘We need to start an Achilles Anonymous group. Maybe at Super Bowl week, we could have a little summit," Cousins told Adam Schefter on the ESPN reporter's podcast. "We can all meet in Vegas and invite all the who’s who of torn Achilles and see if we can all get in a room and swap stories and experiences and strategies.'"

Kirk Cousins is helped off the football field

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) is helped off the field after going down with an injury in the fourth quarter of an NFL game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis.  (Anthony Souffle/Star Tribune via AP)

TRAVIS KELCE REVEALS HIS PERSONAL MESSAGE TO BILL BELICHICK AFTER CHIEFS-PATRIOTS GAME

It is somewhat ironic that Cousins would hypothetically join forces with Rodgers after the two were NFC North rivals for five seasons.

Rodgers aimed for an unprecedented return to football this season, but even though the New York Jets activated him off injured reserve on Wednesday, he admitted he was not 100%. Combine that with Gang Green being mathematically eliminated from playoff contention, he will not return this season.

The four-time MVP, though, will be back with the Jets in 2024. Cousins' future, however, is unknown, as his contract runs out after this season.

Cousins was putting up some of the best numbers of his career before the injury. In his eight games played, he completed 69.5% of his passes for 2,331 yards, 18 touchdowns and five interceptions. At that pace, if he remained healthy, he'd lead the NFL in passing yards and touchdowns, which likely would put him in the MVP conversation.

Kirk Cousins throws pass

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) passes against the San Francisco 49ers in the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium.  (Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Despite Nick Mullens now under center though, replacing Josh Dobbs, the Vikings hold the sixth seed in the NFC with their 7-7 record.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.