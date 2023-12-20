Travis Kelce reveals his personal message to Bill Belichick after Chiefs-Patriots game

After the Kansas City Chiefs beat the New England Patriots on Sunday, Travis Kelce was spotted in a rather intimate conversation with Bill Belichick.

Belichick's short- and long-term future remain at a pause, with rumors flying all over the place about whether he will return to Foxborough for a 25th season.

With his next steps unknown, Kelce said on his "New Heights" podcast with his co-host, brother Jason of the Philadelphia Eagles, that he simply just wanted to pay his respects to the legendary coach.

"I just mentioned how much I respect him and how much it’s always the biggest challenge I go up against in the National Football League is going up against one of his defenses," Kelce said on the podcast. "I just wanted to make sure he heard that from my mouth. It’s been a pleasure going up against him all these years.

"I was honestly just going up to him to pay respect over the 10 years that I’ve been going up against him and how much I appreciate the challenge every single time. Hats off to him for always being that great."

Kelce's Chiefs lost to Belichick and the Pats in the 2018 AFC Championship. Tom Brady eventually went on to win his sixth Super Bowl, which wound up being his last with New England.

In this weekend's contest, Kelce was held to just 28 receiving yards on five catches.

Despite calling it a challenge, Kelce had success against Belichick, going 5-1 in his six regular-season contests against him with 33 catches for 358 yards and a touchdown.

Kelce and the Chiefs are a win away from clinching a playoff spot for an eighth straight season. They've made the AFC title game for five consecutive years.

