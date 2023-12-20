Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kansas City Chiefs

Travis Kelce reveals his personal message to Bill Belichick after Chiefs-Patriots game

Bill Belichick's future in New England is uncertain

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 20 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 20

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

After the Kansas City Chiefs beat the New England Patriots on Sunday, Travis Kelce was spotted in a rather intimate conversation with Bill Belichick.

Belichick's short- and long-term future remain at a pause, with rumors flying all over the place about whether he will return to Foxborough for a 25th season.

With his next steps unknown, Kelce said on his "New Heights" podcast with his co-host, brother Jason of the Philadelphia Eagles, that he simply just wanted to pay his respects to the legendary coach.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Bill Belichick and Travis Kelce shaking hands

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) on the field after the game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit:  (David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports)

"I just mentioned how much I respect him and how much it’s always the biggest challenge I go up against in the National Football League is going up against one of his defenses," Kelce said on the podcast. "I just wanted to make sure he heard that from my mouth. It’s been a pleasure going up against him all these years.

"I was honestly just going up to him to pay respect over the 10 years that I’ve been going up against him and how much I appreciate the challenge every single time. Hats off to him for always being that great."

Travis Kelce before Patriots game

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on during the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on December 17, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.  (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

GIANTS' TOMMY DEVITO VISITS LOCAL PIZZERIA WITHOUT AGENT AFTER APPEARANCE FEE DRAMA

Kelce's Chiefs lost to Belichick and the Pats in the 2018 AFC Championship. Tom Brady eventually went on to win his sixth Super Bowl, which wound up being his last with New England.

In this weekend's contest, Kelce was held to just 28 receiving yards on five catches.

Despite calling it a challenge, Kelce had success against Belichick, going 5-1 in his six regular-season contests against him with 33 catches for 358 yards and a touchdown.

Bill Belichick against Steelers

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick looks on from the sideline during an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on December 7, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.  (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kelce and the Chiefs are a win away from clinching a playoff spot for an eighth straight season. They've made the AFC title game for five consecutive years.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.