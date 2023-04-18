Expand / Collapse search
Stanley Cup Playoffs
Published

Kings steal Game 1 from Oilers after last-second goal in regulation leads to overtime winner

Alex Iafallo buried the overtime game-winner on a perfect one-timer during a power play

Associated Press
Alex Iafallo scored in OT to lift the Los Angeles Kings to a 4-3 victory over the Edmonton Oilers to open their first-round playoff series Monday night.

Iafallo scored a power-play goal at 9:19 of OT by converting Victor Arvidsson's feed from behind the net.

Adrian Kempe scored twice and Anze Kopitar had a goal and three assists for Los Angeles, which held Oilers captain and NHL scoring leader Connor McDavid scoreless.

The Los Angeles score the game-tying goal in the third period of game one in the Western Conference First Round of the Edmonton Oilers versus the Los Angeles Kings on April 17, 2023 at Rogers Place in Edmonton, AB. (Curtis Comeau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Kings goaltender Joonas Korpisalo made 38 saves for the win.

Leon Draisaitl countered with a pair of goals and Evan Bouchard also scored for the Oilers (50-23-9), who ranked second in the Pacific Division this season ahead of third-seeded Kings (47-25-10).

Oilers starter Stuart Skinner stopped 31 shots in his NHL playoff debut.

Leon Draisaitl #29 of the Edmonton Oilers skates against Anze Kopitar #11 of the Los Angeles Kings in Game One of the First Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place on April 17, 2023, in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. (Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images)

Edmonton defenseman Vincent Desharnais was penalized in overtime for tripping Blake Lizotte, although Lizotte appeared to step on a broken stick on the ice and fall.

The Oilers almost ended it at 1:54 of OT, but officials ruled Ryan McLeod’s shot from the blue line deflected off Derek Ryan’s high stick.

Los Angeles Kings Center Anze Kopitar (11) celebrates the game tying goal in the third period of game one in the Western Conference First Round of the Edmonton Oilers versus the Los Angeles Kings on April 17, 2023 at Rogers Place in Edmonton, AB. (Curtis Comeau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Oilers will try even the series in Wednesday’s Game 2 at Rogers Place.