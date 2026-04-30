Kevin Knight earns AEW World Championship shot as Darby Allin defends title in brutal match with Brody King

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Kevin Knight is moving up the ladder in All Elite Wrestling. He earned a shot at the AEW World Championship after defeating Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) on "Dynamite."

Knight and MJF fought for the TNT Championship a week after their confrontation on "Dynamite." MJF was still feeling burned after losing the AEW World Championship to Darby Allin two weeks ago.

MJF gave Knight everything he could handle. He dropped Knight onto his back on the barrier, he hit Knight with a brutal cutter and a Panama sunrise. Knight withstood it all. When MJF tried to use the Dynamite diamond ring to his advantage, Knight hit MJF with a low blow.

Knight rolled up MJF and got the pinfall victory.

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After the match, MJF attacked Knight in frustration before Allin came in for the save. He put MJF into the Scorpion Death Drop. Allin then said that Knight would receive an AEW World Championship shot if he beat Brody King later in the night. King came out and also made sure to note that Knight was the No. 1 contender should he pick up the victory.

Allin entered the doghouse and was feeling the pain almost immediately. He hit King with a cannonball to start the match and then tried a suicide dive through the ropes onto the outside. Instead, he bounced off King like it was nothing.

As the match wore on, King thought he had the upper hand on the outside of the ring. But King quickly realized he can’t take his eyes off Allin. The daredevil put King in a sitting position in a chair, went to the top rope and hit King with a drop kick, which seemed like it hurt both competitors.

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King took control in an effort to wear down Allin. He used his big stature to his advantage and took Allin apart chop by chop. As King looked to do more damage, Allin jumped onto his back. But King took Allin for a ride and tossed himself through the "AEW Dynamite" announce table cover that was set up near the barrier.

The referee pleaded with both men to get into the ring. Instead, they went to the top of the announce table. Allin was able to pull off an incredible Code Red on the table, which didn’t give an inch. King got back in the match, hitting Allin with a cannonball and a lariat. But couldn’t get the pinfall despite Allin looking like a ragdoll through the final moments of the match.

King threw Allin over the ring and set him up on the barrier. Allin exposed the concrete floor as he was being dragged. King set up Allin on the barrier and tried to do some massive damage, but missed and went through the barrier.

Allin was able to recover just enough to powerbomb King onto the exposed concrete and then hit a Coffin Drop. King nearly was counted out, but as he got back into the ring, Allin was waiting for him with multiple Coffin Drops.

In one of the wildest matches of the week, Allin was able to retain the AEW World Championship.

Cope and Cage accept FTR’s challenge

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, the tag team known as FTR, raised the stakes of the New York street fight set for Double or Nothing next month. They wanted to square off against Adam Copeland and Christian Cage in an I Quit match.

On Wednesday night, Copeland and Cage said they accepted the challenge from the AEW world tag team champions. If Copeland and Cage lose the match, they may no longer team up in AEW.

"We accept," Cage said in an interview with Renee Paquette.

"That was a quick acceptance considering your history of I Quit matches here," Cope said, referring to Cage’s loss against him in an I Quit match at Revolution in 2024.

Cage responded, "I’ve told you once, I’ve told you a thousand times, I’ve told everybody, I never said, ‘I quit.’ I didn’t say it."

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Other notes from Dynamite

Ring of Honor world champion Bandido has appeared in vignettes on AEW programming over the last few weeks, causing terror in small cowboy towns. It went a little differently on Wednesday night for the "Wanted Man." Another vignette played showing more terror in the same town Bandido was featured in. Instead, it was Swerve Strickland who appeared to be on the hunt for Bandido. Strickland hasn’t had a match in AEW since March when he lost to Kenny Omega on "Dynamite."

Will Ospreay showed up to a Death Riders training session as he appeared to look to rehab from his ongoing neck injury. Death Riders leader Jon Moxley welcomed to Ospreay with open arms but told him to leave his baggage at the door. The meeting marked the latest chapter in their story.

Samoa Joe, however, appeared in a backstage segment trying to remind who Ospreay is. He said The Opps would have his back if he needed it.

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Dynamite match results