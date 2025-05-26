Adam Page, Mercedes Moné earn AEW title shots at Double or Nothing; Toni Storm seals win with kiss

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Adam Page and Mercedes Moné won their respective Owen Hart Foundation Tournaments and earned shots at their respective All Elite Wrestling world championships at Double or Nothing on Sunday.

The stakes were high for both intense battles.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Hangman" Page picked up the victory over Will Ospreay in what may have been the match of the night between the AEW stars. Page and Ospreay gave it their all. Page hit Ospreay with several moves in his bag to try to put Ospreay away, but the English wrestler would not relent. It took both of them going through a collapsed table and one huge Buckshot Lariat for Page to finally pin Ospreay.

Before Page celebrated with the tournament belt and trophy, he walked back down the ramp and picked a downtrodden Ospreay up onto his feet and shook his hand. It was the ultimate show of respect between the two wrestlers after a grueling tournament.

Page defeated Josh Alexander and Kyle Fletcher to get to the finals. Ospreay topped Kevin Knight and Konosuke Takeshita.

On the women’s side, it was Moné who got the best of Jamie Hayter to earn her shot at the AEW Women’s Championship. She attacked Hayter’s back consistently with backstabber after backstabber to keep Hayter down.

Hayter did everything she could to try to get Moné down for the count, but Moné showed why she is the current AEW TBS champion and the Revolution Pro Wrestling undisputed British women’s champion. She countered Hayter’s elbow attack and put both of her arms behind her back before she rolled her up for the pinfall.

PRO WRESTLING LEGEND SABU DEAD AT 60

Now, Page and Moné will get title shots at All In: Texas on July 12.

Page will square off against Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship, and Moné will square off against Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s World Championship.

Storm defended her title against Mina Shirakawa, who recently signed with AEW as a full-time competitor. The two longtime competitors appeared to put their rivalry to rest after the match.

The "Timeless" one sealed the win with a kiss to Shirakawa.

Moxley was on the team that lost an Anarchy in the Arena match earlier in the night.

The team of Kenny Omega, Swerve Strickland, Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs, Katsuyori Shibata and Willow Nightingale defeated Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Marina Shafir, Wheeler Yuta, Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Elsewhere on the card, the Hurt Syndicate of Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin defended the AEW World Tag Team Championship against Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara, and Kazuchika Okada defended the AEW Continental Championship against "Speedball" Mike Bailey.