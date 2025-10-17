Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Kai Trump

Kai Trump 'proud' of grandfather after president oversees historic Gaza ceasefire: 'He’s doing amazing things'

'Always will support him. I think he’s doing amazing things'

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
close
US-Israeli hostage's parents describe 'torturous' days waiting for Hamas to return son's remains Video

US-Israeli hostage's parents describe 'torturous' days waiting for Hamas to return son's remains

Ronen and Orna Neutra, parents of deceased U.S.-Israeli hostage Omer Neutra, thank the Trump administration for securing the release of the remaining living Israeli hostages while urging Hamas to return their son's remains.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump oversaw the historic ceasefire between Israel and Hamas last week and has received plenty of praise.

The latest praise comes from his own granddaughter, Kai Trump.

In a recent interview with Fox News Digital, Kai was asked how proud she was of her grandfather for being a key part in resolving the conflict.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM 

President Trump addresses the Israeli Knesset

JERUSALEM - OCTOBER 13: U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to address the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, with Amir Ohana, Speaker of the Israeli Knesset, and Israeli President Isaac Herzog on October 13, 2025 in Jerusalem. President Trump is visiting the country hours after Hamas released some of the remaining Israeli hostages captured on Oct. 7, 2023, part of a US-brokered ceasefire deal to end the war in the Gaza Strip. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

"Always proud of him for whatever he does. Always will support him. I think he’s doing amazing things," she said.

As part of the ceasefire, Hamas released the remaining 20 living hostages held in Gaza, while Israel released nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners and detainees.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday praised Trump as the "greatest friend" Israel has ever had.

President Donald Trump raises his fist while speaking to Israel's parliament

President Donald Trump delivers remarks to the Knesset, Israel's parliament, on Oct. 13, 2025 in Jerusalem.  (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool/Getty Images)

TRUMP'S GRANDDAUGHTER KAI DOWNPLAYS UNUSUAL NATURE OF GOLFING WITH THE PRESIDENT: 'IT'S NOTHING NEW'

"No American president has ever done more for Israel," Netanyahu said. "It ain’t even close."

He thanked Trump for "standing up for Israel" at the United Nations, recognizing Israel’s rights in the West Bank — or the Judea and Samaria — and withdrawing from the "disastrous" Iran nuclear deal.

"Thank you for supporting Operation Rising Lion and for your bold decision to launch Operation Midnight Hammer," Netanyahu said, referring to the June strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites. "Boy, you got to hear this — this is the most fitting name ever given to a military operation, because a little after midnight, you really hammered them."

President Donald Trump talks with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Knesset, Monday, Oct. 13, 2025, in Jerusalem.

Netanyahu praised Trump as Israel's "greatest friend" in Knesset speech. (Evan Vucci/Pool via Reuters)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Netanyahu announced that he nominated Trump to be the first non-Israeli recipient of the Israel Prize, which he described as the nation’s "highest award."

Fox News' Morgan Phillips contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Close modal

Continue