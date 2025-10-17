Kai Trump 'proud' of grandfather after president oversees historic Gaza ceasefire: 'He’s doing amazing things'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump oversaw the historic ceasefire between Israel and Hamas last week and has received plenty of praise.

The latest praise comes from his own granddaughter, Kai Trump.

In a recent interview with Fox News Digital, Kai was asked how proud she was of her grandfather for being a key part in resolving the conflict.

"Always proud of him for whatever he does. Always will support him. I think he’s doing amazing things," she said.

As part of the ceasefire, Hamas released the remaining 20 living hostages held in Gaza, while Israel released nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners and detainees.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday praised Trump as the "greatest friend" Israel has ever had.

"No American president has ever done more for Israel," Netanyahu said. "It ain’t even close."

He thanked Trump for "standing up for Israel" at the United Nations, recognizing Israel’s rights in the West Bank — or the Judea and Samaria — and withdrawing from the "disastrous" Iran nuclear deal.

"Thank you for supporting Operation Rising Lion and for your bold decision to launch Operation Midnight Hammer," Netanyahu said, referring to the June strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites. "Boy, you got to hear this — this is the most fitting name ever given to a military operation, because a little after midnight, you really hammered them."

Netanyahu announced that he nominated Trump to be the first non-Israeli recipient of the Israel Prize, which he described as the nation’s "highest award."

Fox News' Morgan Phillips contributed to this report.

