Trump and granddaughter Kai arrive at Bethpage Black for 2025 Ryder Cup

President Donald Trump, accompanied by his granddaughter Kai Trump, arrived at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York, on Friday for the opening session of the 2025 Ryder Cup.

The president, who sported a pair of spiked golf shoes, boarded Marine One well after Team USA star Bryson DeChambeau launched his opening drive 344 yards, landing just short of the green, to kick off the 45th installment of the competition.

Speaking to reporters after touching down in New York, the president joked that he decided to attend after seeing Team USA lose each of the first three matches before the 16th hole.

"The team is not doing so well. So when I heard that, I said ‘Let’s go on the plane we have to try and help them!’"

Trump’s arrival on the course was met with loud cheers and USA chants. The president stood for the national anthem performed by a firefighter, which was accompanied by a four-jet flyover.

Friday's appearance marked the first time Trump attended a professional golf event as a spectator since August 2023, when LIV Golf went to his Bedminster course in New Jersey. He visited his Doral course in Miami the day before a LIV Golf event earlier this year and played in a LIV Golf pro-am at his course in Washington, D.C., in 2023.

The Ryder Cup also marked Trump's third appearance at a sporting event this month, all of which have taken place in the New York metro area. He attended the men's U.S. Open final on Sept. 7, and four days later, he took in a New York Yankees game against the Detroit Tigers on the 24th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks.

Bryson DeChambeau said Thursday he hoped Trump could "inspire us to victory," and several players on both squads discussed the importance of Trump's attendance.

"To have the president here, it's been a tough few weeks for our country with some of the stuff that's been going on, and to have our president here and for us to represent the United States of America, albeit being in a golf tournament, is extremely important for us, and we're excited to be on home soil with the home crowd, and we're ready to get this tournament started," Scottie Scheffler told reporters at Bethpage Tuesday.

Team USA captain Keegan Bradley added, "I'm deeply honored that the President of the United States is going to come support our team at the Ryder Cup. I think anytime you can be around a current president is a pretty phenomenal thing, but when you're representing your country at a place like Bethpage Black in New York, having the president there to support you is something that is just absolutely incredible. I'm really grateful to him for doing that for us."

Even Team Europe's Tyrrell Hatton showed his excitement.

"I think it just shows how special the Ryder Cup is and what a sporting event it's become," he said. "I mean, Trump loves golf, so it's not really a surprise that he wants to be here and enjoy the atmosphere. So yeah, I mean, it will be a good day, and I think everyone out there tomorrow will enjoy the atmosphere in one way or another. And I don't see anything wrong with wanting to be a part of it."

However, Team Europe's Robert MacIntyre dubbed Trump as "just another spectator."

The Ryder Cup will conclude on Sunday, as Team Europe looks to be the first road team to win the event since they did so in 2012. No one has gone back-to-back since Europe won three straight from 2010 to 2014.

