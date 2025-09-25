Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Ryder Cup

Trump and granddaughter Kai arrive at Bethpage Black for 2025 Ryder Cup

Trump attends his third sporting event this month

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik , Paulina Dedaj Fox News
close
Trump draws cheers at Ryder Cup Video

Trump draws cheers at Ryder Cup

President Donald Trump arrives at the Ryder Cup golf competition in New York, Friday, Sept. 26, 2025. (X/@MargoMartin47)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. – President Donald Trump, accompanied by his granddaughter Kai Trump, arrived at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York, on Friday for the opening session of the 2025 Ryder Cup. 

The president, who sported a pair of spiked golf shoes, boarded Marine One well after Team USA star Bryson DeChambeau launched his opening drive 344 yards, landing just short of the green, to kick off the 45th installment of the competition. 

Donald Trump and Kai Trump walk

U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and granddaughter Kai Trump, daughter of Donald Trump Jr., on the South Lawn of the White House before boarding Marine One in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 26, 2025. (Kent Nishimura/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Speaking to reporters after touching down in New York, the president joked that he decided to attend after seeing Team USA lose each of the first three matches before the 16th hole.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM 

"The team is not doing so well. So when I heard that, I said ‘Let’s go on the plane we have to try and help them!’"

Trump’s arrival on the course was met with loud cheers and USA chants. The president stood for the national anthem performed by a firefighter, which was accompanied by a four-jet flyover.

Donald Trump and Kai Trump react

U.S. President Donald Trump and his granddaughter Kai Madison Trump attend the 45th Ryder Cup golf competition at Bethpage Black Course in Farmingdale, New York, on Sept. 26, 2025. (MANDEL NGAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Friday's appearance marked the first time Trump attended a professional golf event as a spectator since August 2023, when LIV Golf went to his Bedminster course in New Jersey. He visited his Doral course in Miami the day before a LIV Golf event earlier this year and played in a LIV Golf pro-am at his course in Washington, D.C., in 2023.

The Ryder Cup also marked Trump's third appearance at a sporting event this month, all of which have taken place in the New York metro area. He attended the men's U.S. Open final on Sept. 7, and four days later, he took in a New York Yankees game against the Detroit Tigers on the 24th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks.

RORY MCILROY, REPRESENTING EUROPE IN RYDER CUP, DUBS USA ‘BEST COUNTRY IN THE WORLD’

Bryson DeChambeau said Thursday he hoped Trump could "inspire us to victory," and several players on both squads discussed the importance of Trump's attendance.

Justin Thomas and Bryson DeChambeau hold American Flag at Ryder Cup

Justin Thomas and Bryson DeChambeau of the United States hold a U.S. Flag on the 1st tee during the Friday morning foursomes matches of the 2025 Ryder Cup at Black Course at Bethpage State Park Golf Course on Sept. 26, 2025, in Farmingdale, New York.  (David Cannon/Getty Images)

"To have the president here, it's been a tough few weeks for our country with some of the stuff that's been going on, and to have our president here and for us to represent the United States of America, albeit being in a golf tournament, is extremely important for us, and we're excited to be on home soil with the home crowd, and we're ready to get this tournament started," Scottie Scheffler told reporters at Bethpage Tuesday.

Team USA captain Keegan Bradley added, "I'm deeply honored that the President of the United States is going to come support our team at the Ryder Cup. I think anytime you can be around a current president is a pretty phenomenal thing, but when you're representing your country at a place like Bethpage Black in New York, having the president there to support you is something that is just absolutely incredible. I'm really grateful to him for doing that for us."

Donald Trump arrives

US President Donald Trump followed by his grand daughter Kai Madison Trump, shake hands with attendees as he attends the 45th Ryder Cup golf competition at Bethpage Black Course in Farmingdale, New York, on September 26, 2025. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / POOL / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Even Team Europe's Tyrrell Hatton showed his excitement.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I think it just shows how special the Ryder Cup is and what a sporting event it's become," he said. "I mean, Trump loves golf, so it's not really a surprise that he wants to be here and enjoy the atmosphere. So yeah, I mean, it will be a good day, and I think everyone out there tomorrow will enjoy the atmosphere in one way or another. And I don't see anything wrong with wanting to be a part of it."

Robert MacIntyre looks on

Robert MacIntyre plays his shot from the 12th tee during a practice round of the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black on Sept. 24, 2025. (Peter Casey/Imagn Images)

However, Team Europe's Robert MacIntyre dubbed Trump as "just another spectator."

The Ryder Cup will conclude on Sunday, as Team Europe looks to be the first road team to win the event since they did so in 2012. No one has gone back-to-back since Europe won three straight from 2010 to 2014.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Close modal

Continue