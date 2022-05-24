Yankees' Josh Donaldson suspended one game with a fine for 'Jackie Robinson' comment

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson has been suspended for one game and fined for his on-field comment to Tim Anderson this past weekend, according to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale. Donaldson is expected to appeal after claiming it was an inside joke between the two.

We’re a little surprised commissioner Rob Manfred didn’t make a fool of himself with a longer suspension, but this is still ridiculous. An incident that should’ve been handled between Donaldson and Anderson, privately. Not this whole circus show that involved the media.

Essentially everyone working in the league is backing Tim Anderson. White Sox manager Tony La Russa was the first to back his shortstop.

"He made a racist comment," La Russa said. "That’s all I’m going to say." La Russa referring to Donaldson calling Tim Anderson "Jackie" in the first inning of the Yankees’ 7-5 win. Tim Anderson was asked about the incident following the game.

"Basically, he was trying to call me Jackie Robinson," Anderson said. "He was like "‘Hey, what’s up Jackie?’ I don’t play like that. I don’t really play at all. I wasn’t really going to bother no body today, but he made the comment, and you know, it was disrespectful and I don’t think it was called for. It was unnecessary."

The incident escalated in the fifth inning when White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal confronted Donaldson as he stepped into the batter’s box, which eventually cleared the benches. Grandal made comment after the game.

"This game went through a period in time where a lot of those comments were meant, and I think we’re way past that," Grandal said. "It’s just unnecessary, I just thought it was a low blow, and I want to make sure I’ve got my team’s back. There’s no way that you’re allowed to say something like that."

Major League Baseball’s investigation likely landed on a short one-game suspension because they can’t prove any ill intent. Tim Anderson, at least based on how he handled this situation, took the remarks personally. Donaldson, on the other hand, believes he made a comment in good faith to be taken lightly, or as an inside joke.

Our question is if Anderson had an issue with Donaldson, why didn’t he confront him personally? During last night’s 5-0 win, Anderson hit a three-run home run to put the game on ice and preceded to taunt Yankee Stadium as he circled the bases. Based on his comments, his gripe was with Donaldson — now suddenly he has a chip on his shoulder against the patrons as well? Perhaps we have an emotional player that could’ve decided the joke was over the line and handled this one-one-one like a man? Unfortunately we live in a time where every piece of dialogue is stretched out of context and no fire is put out without first putting on a show. We sure hope Donaldson and Anderson get together to resolve this.