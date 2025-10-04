Jon Gruden’s legal battle with NFL edges closer to trial after court decision

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Nevada Supreme Court unanimously denied the NFL's petition to rehear a recent decision regarding Jon Gruden.

Gruden was the beneficiary of a key ruling in his case against the league in August as the Nevada Supreme Court determined that his case could proceed in court instead of arbitration.

At the time, the Nevada Supreme Court ruled in a 5-2 decision that "the arbitration clause in the NFL Constitution is unconscionable and does not apply to Gruden as a former employee."

The NFL appealed that decision, and on Thursday, the court ruled against the league once again, 7-0. ESPN reported that the league is likely to file an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Gruden sued the NFL in 2021 after he parted ways with the Las Vegas Raiders when leaked emails revealed racist, sexist and homophobic language.

The former head coach and longtime football personality filed a lawsuit against the league and Commissioner Roger Goodell, alleging that a "malicious and orchestrated campaign" was used to destroy his career by leaking the emails. The leaked messages were from when he was an ESPN analyst and "Monday Night Football" broadcaster.

The NFL appealed to Nevada’s high court in 2022 after a judge in Las Vegas rejected the league’s bids to dismiss Gruden’s claim outright or to order the out-of-court talks through an arbitration process that could be overseen by Goodell.

Gruden was the head coach of the Raiders when the team moved from Oakland to Las Vegas. He is seeking monetary damages, alleging that the selective disclosure of the emails ruined his career and endorsement deals.

Since being let go by the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021, he has been seen with the New Orleans Saints helping to consult Derek Carr when he was the team’s quarterback. He was also reinstated to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Ring of Honor.

He has since joined "Barstool Sports" as a media personality and hosted "Gruden’s QB Class" with incoming rookie quarterbacks ahead of the draft.

Gruden revealed recently that he is "working hard to maybe get one more shot" after a visit with the Detroit Lions.

"Hopefully I’m not done. I’m about to make a comeback…" he said in July. "Hopefully some of these guys that fell off my branch, if you say it that way, maybe they can hire me 'cause I’m looking for a job.

"I don’t care if I coach at Jones Junior High. I’m going to coach again. I’m still coaching. I’m just not on a team officially, but I do have some private assignments I work on, and I wear some gear when I’m watching the games that nobody knows about who I’m pulling for."

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

