Robert Griffin III 'thankful to God' after family gets into 'worst car accident of our lives'

Robert Griffin III said he was involved in a "scary crash" in Fort Worth, Texas, on Friday.

From photos posted on social media by the former NFL quarterback, a white vehicle received the brunt of the damage, while a Mercedes van was also busted. It's unknown what vehicle Griffin was driving.

Griffin said that he and his family "ricocheted off the highway divider multiple times, blown both front tires."

"Just got in the worst car accident of our lives with my wife and kids in Fort Worth, Texas. Scary crash," Griffin posted. "Thankful to God that my wife and kids are safe."

Prior to the crash, Griffin said on X, "Jesus is the reason for the Season."

Police told Fox News Digital that it was a "major" four-car crash that occurred shortly before noon CT, but one vehicle had left the scene prior to officers' arrival.

One person was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries, police added, and the crash is currently under investigation.

Griffin was the second overall pick by Washington in 2012 after starring at Baylor and winning the Heisman Trophy. However, his starting days were over sooner rather than later, as a torn ACL in his rookie season derailed the remainder of his career.

Griffin's final game was in 2020 as a member of the Baltimore Ravens for a third season. He was with Washington through 2015 and then served as a backup for the Cleveland Browns in 2016.

In all, Griffin made 42 starts and went 16-26.

