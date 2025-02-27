Buccaneers announce Jon Gruden will be reinstated into Ring of Honor

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made a major announcement on Thursday, saying they will be reinstating former head coach Jon Gruden’s spot in their Ring of Honor.

Gruden was removed in 2021 after resigning from his position as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders after emails with racist, homophobic and misogynistic language came out in multiple reports.

Since then, Gruden’s only position in the league was as a consultant with the New Orleans Saints. Then, he became a member of the media, starting his own YouTube channel and recently joining Barstool Sports.

But the Buccaneers have had a change of heart, and they released a statement on their decision.

"Jon Gruden was initially inducted into the Buccaneers Ring of Honor based on his many accomplishments during his seven seasons as our head coach and he remains a significant figure in the history of our franchise," the team’s statement read.

"Upon further reflection, we have decided to reinstate him into the Buccaneers Ring of Honor."

Gruden’s tenure as Tampa Bay's head coach from 2000-08 featured the organization’s first Vince Lombardi Trophy for winning Super Bowl XXXVII in 2003.

The Bucs went 57-55 in the regular season, as well as 3-2 in the playoffs, during Gruden's seven seasons with the team.

Raiders owner Mark Davis recently commented on Gruden’s resignation in 2021, which prematurely ended his tenure with the club that had signed him to a massive 10-year contract in 2018.

Davis said he believes Gruden’s departure set the organization back quite a bit.

"He was someone that I brought in and really expected to be that person on the football side that would bring stability to the organization," Davis said to media members when introducing Pete Carroll as the Raiders' new head coach late last month. "He had a 10-year contract and all that — and his head was chopped off."

Gruden, who is suing the NFL, had his emails leaked, which saw him use derogatory remarks directed at NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and NFLPA Executive Director DeMaurice Smith, among others.

But Gruden has tried to remain in the game as best he can, now in his media gig, and the Buccaneers appear to be letting bygones be bygones.

