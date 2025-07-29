Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Detroit Lions

Jon Gruden expresses hope in NFL return as he visits Lions training camp

Gruden has been out of the league for nearly 4 years

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Will the Lions take a step back this season? | Breakfast Ball Video

Will the Lions take a step back this season? | Breakfast Ball

Detroit Lions HC Dan Campbell said that he’s "not worried" about the Lions taking a step back this season after losing coordinators Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn. Craig Carton, Danny Parkins, and Mark Schlereth discuss the expectations for Detroit t...

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jon Gruden has remained out of the NFL since his time with the Las Vegas Raiders came to a crashing end following a leaked email scandal.

However, Gruden has been seen around NFL sidelines in recent years, including on Monday when he was seen visiting the Detroit Lions. He expressed some optimism he would be back coaching in the league in some capacity soon.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jon Gruden at Lions training camp

Jon Gruden watches practice during training camp at Meijer Performance Center in Allen Park on Monday, July 28, 2025. (Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

"Hopefully I’m not done," Gruden told reporters, via the Detroit Free Press. "I’m about to make a comeback. I’m working hard to maybe get one more shot, but hopefully some of these guys that fell off my branch, if you say it that way, maybe they can hire me cause I’m looking for a job.

"I don’t care if I coach at Jones Junior High," he added. "I’m going to coach again. I’m still coaching. I’m just not on a team officially, but I do have some private assignments I work on, and I wear some gear when I’m watching the games that nobody knows about who I’m pulling for."

CHRISTIAN WILKINS TRIED TO 'PLAYFUL' KISS RAIDERS TEAMMATE ON FOREHEAD BEFORE BEING CUT: REPORT

Jon Gruden and Lomas Brown

Detroit Lions legend Lomas Brown, left, shakes hands with Jon Gruden during training camp at Meijer Performance Center in Allen Park on Monday, July 28, 2025. (Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Gruden split from the Raiders during the 2021season after emails with racist, homophobic and misogynistic language came out in multiple reports.

Since then, he has been seen with the New Orleans Saints helping to consult Derek Carr when he was the team’s quarterback. He was also reinstated to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Ring of Honor.

As a member of Barstool Sports, he hosted "Gruden’s QB Class" with incoming rookie quarterbacks ahead of the draft.

Jon Gruden with the Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden talks with quarterback Derek Carr, #4, during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Oct. 4, 2021. (Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It’s unclear if he will ever get another official coaching job in the NFL. He is 117-112 with a Super Bowl title.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.