Jon Gruden expresses hope in NFL return as he visits Lions training camp

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jon Gruden has remained out of the NFL since his time with the Las Vegas Raiders came to a crashing end following a leaked email scandal.

However, Gruden has been seen around NFL sidelines in recent years, including on Monday when he was seen visiting the Detroit Lions. He expressed some optimism he would be back coaching in the league in some capacity soon.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Hopefully I’m not done," Gruden told reporters, via the Detroit Free Press. "I’m about to make a comeback. I’m working hard to maybe get one more shot, but hopefully some of these guys that fell off my branch, if you say it that way, maybe they can hire me cause I’m looking for a job.

"I don’t care if I coach at Jones Junior High," he added. "I’m going to coach again. I’m still coaching. I’m just not on a team officially, but I do have some private assignments I work on, and I wear some gear when I’m watching the games that nobody knows about who I’m pulling for."

CHRISTIAN WILKINS TRIED TO 'PLAYFUL' KISS RAIDERS TEAMMATE ON FOREHEAD BEFORE BEING CUT: REPORT

Gruden split from the Raiders during the 2021season after emails with racist, homophobic and misogynistic language came out in multiple reports.

Since then, he has been seen with the New Orleans Saints helping to consult Derek Carr when he was the team’s quarterback. He was also reinstated to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Ring of Honor.

As a member of Barstool Sports, he hosted "Gruden’s QB Class" with incoming rookie quarterbacks ahead of the draft.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It’s unclear if he will ever get another official coaching job in the NFL. He is 117-112 with a Super Bowl title.