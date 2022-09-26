John Cena breaks Guinness World Record for most wishes granted through Make-A-Wish Foundation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

WWE wrestler and actor John Cena set the new Guinness World Record for most wishes granted through the Make-A-Wish Foundation after granting 650 wishes.

Cena granted his first wish through the foundation in 2002, three years after beginning his professional wrestling career.

Make-A-Wish said Cena is the most requested celebrity and is the only one to have granted more than 200 wishes since the foundation was established in 1980.

"If you ever need me for this ever, I don’t care what I’m doing, I will drop what I’m doing and be involved because I think that’s the coolest thing," Cena told Reuters.

AARON JUDGE'S QUEST TO HIT 61ST HOMER VS RED SOX ENDS EARLY DUE TO RAIN

Cena granted the foundation's 1,000th wish in 2012, according to a release from Guinness World Records.

Make-A-Wish is a non-profit organization that works to fulfill the wishes of children ages 2 to 18 who have been diagnosed with critical illnesses, which includes helping them to meet celebrities, attend events or sometimes even give gifts to others.

The 16-time world champion in wrestling has also been the face of WWE’s "Be a Star" anti-bullying campaign.

PINK FLOYD FOUNDER ROGER WATERS PUSHES BACK ON REPORTS HE CANCELED CONCERTS IN POLAND: ‘YOUR PAPERS ARE WRONG’

Cena, whose athletic achievements include winning the WWE Championship 13 separate times and the World Heavyweight Championship three times, typically brings along a championship belt as he fulfills a child's wish.

Children who meet the wrestler take photos with him and sometimes are even given the opportunity to get inside the ring ropes.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I want them to have an experience that will stay with them to forever," Cena said in 2015 after granting 500 wishes. "I don't ever want the children or their families to be treated in a way where they feel as if they're up against anything at all."