Joe Flacco reacts to Browns benching, admits he doesn't know 'if I foresaw it coming'

The Cleveland Browns are turning to rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel this week against the Minnesota Vikings in London, as head coach Kevin Stefanski shakes things up already at the position following a 1-3 start.

It’s a move that the 40-year-old veteran appeared blindsided by.

"Listen, I think I said it on Sunday, anytime you’re in this league, everybody’s always getting evaluated," Flacco said, via Pro Football Talk. "The job of the quarterback is to help your team win football games. So, I don’t know if I foresaw it coming, but listen, me and Kevin can have a good conversation. It’s not like anything that was super long or drawn out like that. But, got to the point, had a good conversation about it, and it is what it is."

Flacco will move to QB2, backing up Gabriel in London, while Shedeur Sanders, the fellow rookie of Gabriel, remains third on the depth chart.

While all talk was on the two rookies taken in the 2025 NFL Draft, especially after Sanders was taken in the fifth round in shocking fashion, Stefanski made it clear in training camp that Flacco was the starter after going through practices.

But through four games this season, Flacco has thrown just two touchdowns to six interceptions, completing only 58.1% of his passes in the process. As a result, the Browns’ offense is averaging just 14 points per game.

Now, serving as a backup isn’t what Flacco had in mind, but he’s ready to help Gabriel in any way possible.

"I think the best way to help him is continue to come to work with a good mindset every day and provide that positive energy and see what he needs on his end," Flacco explained. "Listen, he’s into it, man. He’s ready to go. I’m sure he’s super excited about this opportunity. You can tell he takes it seriously just by the way he studies and his intent in the meeting rooms and on the practice field."

Flacco rejoined the Browns this season, the same team he miraculously took to the 2023 playoffs which earned him the Comeback Player of the Year award. He’s a Super Bowl winner in the AFC North, though with the Baltimore Ravens, where he spent most of his career.

Given his pedigree, Flacco is disappointed in how he’s performed to start the season despite being ready if necessary in a backup role.

"I think every situation is unique," he said. "And I think you do get emotional about it, so it’s tough to, in the moment, draw on those experiences."

Flacco will be on the sideline watching as Gabriel takes on the Vikings, who fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Dublin, Ireland in Week 4, 24-21.

