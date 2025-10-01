Shedeur Sanders goes silent, pantomimes answers when asked about Browns third-string quarterback role

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Shedeur Sanders was quite literally speechless when the media asked him about remaining as the Cleveland Browns' No. 3 starter.

The Browns announced on Wednesday that Dillon Gabriel, who was taken two rounds ahead of Sanders, will start against the Minnesota Vikings this weekend.

However, Joe Flacco, who started the team's first four games, will remain the backup, leaving Sanders in his third-string role.

Reporters approached Sanders at the Browns' practice facility on Wednesday after their announcement to get his reaction, and he remained silent — though in a peculiar fashion.

Sanders actually pantomimed his answers, moving his mouth with no words coming out and smiling throughout.

Sanders got a start in the preseason due to an injury to Gabriel, and he impressed by completing 14 of his 23 passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns. However, a lingering injury kept him out for the next game, effectively ending any chances of him winning the backup job.

Flacco, a Super Bowl champion, has gone without a touchdown pass in the last two games and has thrown three interceptions in that span. The veteran quarterback has 815 passing yards, two touchdown passes and six interceptions through the first four weeks of the season.

Gabriel received some action already this season. In the 10 snaps he’s played, he is 3-for-4 with a touchdown pass and 19 passing yards.

Cleveland is 1-3 through four games, earning a surprise victory against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3. They will be in London this weekend to face the Vikings.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.

