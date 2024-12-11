Joe Burrow breaks silence about home burglary, says 'lack of privacy' is 'difficult...to deal with'

Joe Burrow is the latest NFL star to be the victim of a home burglary, joining Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.

Burrow's home was burglarized while he was in Dallas facing the Cowboys on Monday. The NFL recently sent out a memo regarding the incidents.

Burrow discussed the incident, albeit briefly, on Wednesday, saying it adds to the stress of living a life where his whereabouts are constantly known.

"So obviously everybody has heard what has happened. I feel like my privacy has been violated in more ways than one. And way more is already out there than I would want out there and that I care to share, so that's all I got to say about that," Burrow began.

"We live a public life, and one of my least favorite parts of that is the lack of privacy. And that has been difficult for me to deal with my entire career. Still learning. But I understand it's the life that we choose. Doesn't make it any easier to deal with."

The league cautioned players to be on high alert after homes were hit last month that were believed to be tied to international organized crime.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported last month that the FBI is investigating the crime spree, "which is believed to be tied to a South American crime syndicate."

According to the report, at least one other NFL player had his home burglarized.

In the memo, the league also urged players to take precautions, including installing home security systems. They were also encouraged not to post images of expensive items or live updates of their comings and goings on social media.

