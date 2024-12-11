Expand / Collapse search
Joe Burrow

Joe Burrow breaks silence about home burglary, says 'lack of privacy' is 'difficult...to deal with'

Burrow's home was burglarized while he was playing in Dallas

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for December 11 Video

Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for December 11

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Joe Burrow is the latest NFL star to be the victim of a home burglary, joining Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.

Burrow's home was burglarized while he was in Dallas facing the Cowboys on Monday. The NFL recently sent out a memo regarding the incidents.

Burrow discussed the incident, albeit briefly, on Wednesday, saying it adds to the stress of living a life where his whereabouts are constantly known.

Joe Burrow looks on

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, #9, watches from the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders on Monday, Sept. 23, 2024 in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

"So obviously everybody has heard what has happened. I feel like my privacy has been violated in more ways than one. And way more is already out there than I would want out there and that I care to share, so that's all I got to say about that," Burrow began.

"We live a public life, and one of my least favorite parts of that is the lack of privacy. And that has been difficult for me to deal with my entire career. Still learning. But I understand it's the life that we choose. Doesn't make it any easier to deal with."

Joe Burrow looks to pass

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, #9, drops back to throw a pass in the first quarter of the NFL Week 11 game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024. (IMAGN)

TUA TAGOVAILOA SAYS HE HAS ARMED SECURITY AFTER BURGLARIES AT NFL PLAYERS' HOMES: 'THINK TWICE'

The league cautioned players to be on high alert after homes were hit last month that were believed to be tied to international organized crime. 

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported last month that the FBI is investigating the crime spree, "which is believed to be tied to a South American crime syndicate." 

According to the report, at least one other NFL player had his home burglarized.

Joe Burrow reacts

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, #9, walks off the field after his team's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in an NFL football game on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024 in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

In the memo, the league also urged players to take precautions, including installing home security systems. They were also encouraged not to post images of expensive items or live updates of their comings and goings on social media. 

Fox News' Scott Thompson contributed to this report.

Fox News' Scott Thompson contributed to this report.