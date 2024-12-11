Tua Tagovailoa says he has armed security after burglaries at NFL players' homes: 'Think twice'

There's a new burglary ring, and it's targeting NFL players.

The homes of Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Joe Burrow have all been broken into recently, but it will be tough for anyone to get into Tua Tagovailoa's place.

The Miami Dolphins quarterback said Wednesday he has "personal security" to keep him and his family safe.

Tagovailoa said he made the decision shortly after one of his cars was broken into.

"It's a little too close for my comfort with my family being in the house. So, we got personal security to take care of all that. When we're on the road, we got someone with my wife. We got someone surveying that house," he said.

He then gave a stern warning.

"They are armed, so I hope if you decide to go to my house, you think twice."

Burrow's home was burglarized while he was in Dallas facing the Cowboys Monday. The NFL recently sent out a memo regarding the incidents.

The league cautioned players to be on high alert after homes were hit last month that were believed to be tied to international organized crime.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported last month that the FBI is investigating the crime spree, "which is believed to be tied to a South American crime syndicate."

According to the report, at least one other NFL player had his home burglarized.

In the memo, the league also urged players to take precautions, including installing home security systems. They were also encouraged not to post images of expensive items or live updates of their comings and goings on social media.

The burglaries have happened during players' games.

