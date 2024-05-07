J.J. Watt roasts Austin Rivers for implying NBA players could play in the NFL: 'You don't got a job in either'

Future Pro Football Hall of Famer J.J. Watt took some time Tuesday to respond to Austin Rivers, who believes 30 players from the NBA could play in the NFL, but not vice versa.

There's always been debate about which league has the best athletes.

Rivers added to that debate on "The Pat McAfee Show" Tuesday morning when he claimed he could take 30 NBA players and work them seamlessly into the NFL.

"You cannot take 30 NFL players and put them in the NBA," Rivers said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Watt caught wind of Rivers' comments and visited social media to share his thoughts, taking a sarcastic shot at Rivers.

"You don't have a job in either right now, go head and try it," Watt said on X.

TEXANS COACH RESPONDS TO JJ WATT'S RETURN OFFER: ‘I NEED TO MAKE THAT CALL NOW’

Watt added another tweet that said, "For the record, I could absolutely not play in the NBA. 6 hard fouls is about all I could give you and call it a day."

Rivers responded to Watt on social media, adding some examples of NBA players he thinks could succeed in the NFL.

"@JJWatt played 11 years [in the NBA] broski. Might play next year in fact…that would make it 12," Rivers posted "..like someone I know. Respect your [sic] a football legend holding it down for the bros. My comments weren’t meant to be disrespectful. Only a point to how athletically gifted SOME NBA players are…

"U don’t think Ant man [Anthony Edwards] could make that transition to the NFL? Wide receiver? Prime Lebron? Zion [Williamson]? Prime d rose [Derrick Rose] or [Russell] Westbrook? Aaron Gordon at tight end? Now give me yours for the NFL to the NBA…I’ll wait. Notice I never said myself btw. So easy on the shade towards me."

Rivers didn't play in the NBA this season. He last played with the Minnesota Timberwolves during the 2022-23 campaign, averaging 4.9 points in 19.5 minutes over 52 games.

Rivers, the No. 10 overall pick by the New Orleans Hornets in 2012, has played for seven different NBA teams during his career. The most success he’s had was with the Los Angeles Clippers when his father, veteran head coach Doc Rivers, was leading the team.

Rivers had his best years there from 2014-18, averaging 11.1 points over 243 regular-season contests.

However, like he said, Rivers isn't going to try anything when it comes to football. And after seeing how Rivers responded, Watt admitted he didn't understand the context.

"Im gonna be 100% honest, I did something I hate when people do to me… I commented on the headline without watching the video for context," Watt said. "I thought you were saying you could play in the NFL, so I came in hot wanting you to prove it. I’ll own that and apologize, that’s on me."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.