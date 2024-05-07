Expand / Collapse search
Houston Texans

Texans coach responds to JJ Watt's return offer: 'I need to make that call now'

Watt said he'd be willing to return if DeMeco Ryans 'absolutely needs' him

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
Former Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt said this would be the final year he considers making a potential return to the NFL, and head coach DeMeco Ryans may take him up on that offer. 

Watt, 35, revealed to the media at his softball charity event in Sugar Land, Texas, over the weekend that he told Ryan last season that he would be willing to make a comeback if he ever "absolutely need[ed] it."

JJ Watt during ceremony

Former Texans player J.J. Watt waves to the crowd during a ceremony inducting him into the Texans Ring of Honor during a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at NRG Stadium on Oct. 1, 2023, in Houston. (Logan Riely/Getty Images)

"I told DeMeco last year, I said, 'Don't call unless you absolutely need it, but if you ever do call, I'll be there.' And he knows not to call unless he absolutely needs it," Watt said Saturday at the J.J. Watt Charity Classic, via the Houston Chronicle.

"This is the last year I'll tell him that, because I'm not going to keep training the way I've been training, but he knows that if he ever truly does need it, I'll be there for him. I don't anticipate that happening – they've got a very good crew."

Ryans, who played his final season in Houston with Watt before finishing out his career with the Philadelphia Eagles, addressed Watt’s comment on Monday with enthusiasm. 

DeMeco Ryans coaches

Head coach DeMeco Ryans of the Houston Texans on the sidelines during the preseason game against the Saints at Caesars Superdome on Aug. 27, 2023, in New Orleans. (Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

RETIRED NFL PASS RUSHER JJ WATT OPEN TO RETURNING TO TEXANS ONLY IF DEMECO RYANS 'ABSOLUTELY NEEDS IT'

"I love to hear J.J. saying he’s ready. I’ve got his number ready to go just in case we need him," he said, via Sean Pendergast of SportsRadio 610.

"He looks good, he’s in shape, he’s ready to roll – so, I may need to make that call. I’m happy that it's open from him."

When asked under what circumstances he would make that call, Ryans said, "Now." 

JJ Watt on field

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt during the Tennessee Titans game, Oct. 18, 2020, in Nashville. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

"I need him now, I need to make that call now. Anytime J.J. Watt’s ready to go, I’m ready to go." 

The seriousness of their back-and-forth is up for interpretation, but Ryans will seemingly have just one season left before the offer expires. 

