Jets star Garrett Wilson sounds off after 'disappointing' play-calling in loss to Broncos

The New York Jets are 0-6, and their star receiver is not holding back his frustrations.

It was a lethargic offensive day for both the Jets and Denver Broncos, but one situation in particular led Garrett Wilson to sound off on New York’s offensive play-calling in the 13-11 loss.

The Jets had the ball with just seconds left in the first half, and though it was curious to see them running the ball, they had a chance for a Hail Mary at least before heading to the locker room. But that wasn’t the plan for first-year offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand as quarterback Justin Fields just looked to the sideline as the clock wound down to zero.

Wilson was visibly furious, walking up to head coach Aaron Glenn and seemingly speaking his mind after a six-point first half for the Jets. After the game, Wilson was asked about that moment.

"I just didn’t know exactly what the plan was," he told reporters, via SNY. "Once I figured it out, I was disappointed."

Fields added the Jets’ thought in that moment was to "not let [the Broncos] end the half with the ball." New York was getting the ball at the start of the second half, and after being dominated when they were on offense, perhaps they simply wanted to regroup in the locker room.

But Wilson clearly didn’t like that mindset from the Jets.

"We gotta have that nothing to lose mentality," he explained. "It’s gotta be obvious. We’re out there as players and it’s like, ‘Let’s go.’ I feel like y’all should see that. The fans, the media, y’all should be able to see we’re playing like we have nothing to lose. I don’t think that was there today. We’re 0-6, man. Like, why?"

The Jets’ defense was giving the offense loads of opportunities in London, stifling a strong Broncos offense led by quarterback Bo Nix. Denver had the lone touchdown in this game, a pass from Nix to Nate Adkins in the first half.

Meanwhile, the Jets saw Fields have just 45 passing yards on 9-of-17, with Wilson having three catches for 13 yards. As a team, the Jets had a paltry 82 yards to the Broncos’ 246 for the game.

"Our guys fought their a--es off," head coach Aaron Glenn said after the game about his Jets. "Obviously, it wasn’t good enough."

The Jets, as frustrations continue to mount, will try to break their losing streak next week when they face the Carolina Panthers at home.