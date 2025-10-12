Broncos' defense shuts down Jets in big London victory

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Denver Broncos’ defense was firing on all cylinders and played a massive role in the team’s 13-11 victory over the New York Jets in London on Sunday.

The Broncos held the Jets’ offense to 82 yards on 12 total drives. New York averaged 1.4 yards per play and netted minus-10 passing yards.

Denver’s offense didn’t have to do too much in the game, but it was Bo Nix’s 16-yard touchdown pass to Nate Adkins in the first quarter that proved to be the biggest difference-maker in the win. The second-year quarterback was 19-of-30 with 174 passing yards. He was only sacked once.

The Jets’ defense was able to record their first takeaway of the season and force a holding call that resulted in a safety, but it didn’t matter much as Justin Fields led a putrid offense that failed to do much of anything.

Fields was 9-of-17 with 45 passing yards. He was sacked nine times and only garnered 31 rushing yards on seven carries. The final sack came on fourth down as head coach Aaron Glenn opted to go for it instead of trying a 62-yard Nick Folk field goal. Fields was swallowed up almost immediately.

Breece Hall led the game with 59 rushing yards on 22 carries. Josh Reynolds and Garrett Wilson each had three receptions. Reynolds recorded 25 yards while Wilson only had 13 yards. Andrew Beck, Mason Taylor and Isaiah Davis had a reception each.

Denver didn’t force any turnovers in the win, but it was the pass rush that did the damage. Jonathon Cooper had two sacks and Justin Strnad had 1.5 sacks in the win.

The Broncos moved to 4-2 on the season. The Jets are 0-6.