Jets score first win over Eagles in franchise history after forcing 4 turnovers on unbeaten squad

The New York Jets collected their first win over the Philadelphia Eagles in franchise history on Sunday, shocking the last unbeaten squad in the NFL in an 20-14 victory at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

It was the Jets' defense once again keeping this Aaron Rodgers-less squad in the game, and they did so by forcing the Eagles to commit four turnovers, including a crucial interception by Tony Adams off Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Adams’ pick on 3rd-and-9 was run back to the Eagles’ 8-yard line, which set up the eventual game-winning rushing touchdown by Breece Hall, who found the end zone again after scoring in Denver last week.

That interception by Adams was also the third of the day for Hurts, who tied his career-high three interceptions in the contest.

Hurts and the Eagles had a chance to steal a win and remain undefeated after getting the ball with less than two minutes to play. But the Jets’ defense was stingy all game, and they didn't let up on the ensuing drive.

Hurts would only go four plays, with his last a desperation heave to DeVonta Smith downfield that was batted away, sealing the Jets’ upset win in front of a raucous crowd in East Rutherford.

The Eagles joined the San Francisco 49ers with their first loss of the season as the Niners fell to the Cleveland Browns on the road Sunday afternoon.

AARON RODGERS THROWS ON JETS' FIELD DURING PREGAME WARM-UPS JUST WEEKS AFTER ACHILLES SURGERY

The Jets’ defense was creating pressure all day long, which led to the interceptions from Hurts. Big defensive tackle Quinnen Williams hauled in a deflected pass for his pick, while Bryce Hall had the first on Hurts.

On offense, the Jets had a hard time with a tough Eagles defense, but they managed to get some completions to Garrett Wilson (eight catches, 90 yards) and Hall (five catches, 54 yards) to give kicker Greg Zuerlein enough yardage to knock home all four of his field goals.

The Eagles, though, were able to find the end zone in the first half, something the Jets couldn’t do until that late Hall touchdown. Jalen Hurts crossed the plane first on another short run to go up 7-0. Then, D’Andre Swift caught a pass in the second quarter and weaved his way into the end zone.

However, the Eagles struggled mightily to score in the second half, something that hasn’t been the case all season thus far. Kicker Jake Elliott, who has been money since joining Philadelphia, missed a 37-yard field goal on the team’s fourth drive of the second half. The previous drives went punt, punt, interception.

A.J. Brown was the leading receiver again for the Eagles, hauling in seven of his nine targets for 131 yards, though he didn’t find the colored paint. Hurts threw for 280 yards with his passing touchdown and three picks on 28 of 45 through the air.

For the Jets, Zach Wilson was 19 of 33 for 186 yards while tight end Tyler Conklin had three catches for 24 yards.

While the Eagles will look to wipe the slate clean and start a new win streak next week, the Jets are heading into the bye week riding high with a two-game win streak to push them to 3-3.

The Jets take on their MetLife Stadium enemies, the New York Giants, in the "Snoopy Bowl" on Oct. 29 while the Eagles host the red-hot Miami Dolphins on Oct. 22.