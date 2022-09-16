Expand / Collapse search
NFL
Published

Jeff Bezos hangs with Roger Goodell, other NFL royalty in Amazon's Thursday Night Football debut

Amazon will stream TNF through 2033

By Ryan Morik | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 16 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 16

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Amazon's first Thursday Night Football broadcast turned out to be an awesome game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers, and Jeff Bezos was taking it all in.

The founder of the company traveled to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, for the game, and met with Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and Chargers owner Dean Spanos prior to kickoff.

From left, Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Los Angeles Chargers owner Dean Spanos gather before the game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, on Thursday.

From left, Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Los Angeles Chargers owner Dean Spanos gather before the game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, on Thursday. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

After greeting some fans while the teams warmed up, Bezos then took in some of the game with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in a suite.

Social media, of course, had a field day with their interaction, and a well-timed still shot of the two naturally became a meme,

The NFL has played games in London, Mexico City and Germany — but there is one place they haven't touched.

Bezos is the founder of Blue Origin, the spaceflight company that launched its first crewed mission in July. 

Perhaps he can ship a couple of teams out into the galaxy.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos greets fans before the start of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, on Thursday.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos greets fans before the start of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, on Thursday. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

AMAZON PRIME BETS BIG ON NFL’S 'THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL'

Amazon, which will stream Thursday Night Football through 2033, paid the NFL $13.2 billion for the broadcasting rights.

The partnership marks the league's first all-digital broadcasting rights agreement.

From left, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos talks with Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and Los Angeles Chargers owner Dean Spanos on the field before the game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, on Thursday.

From left, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos talks with Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and Los Angeles Chargers owner Dean Spanos on the field before the game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, on Thursday. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

It's unclear how often Bezos will attend the Thursday Night Football games.