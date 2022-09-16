Jeff Bezos hangs with Roger Goodell, other NFL royalty in Amazon's Thursday Night Football debut

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Amazon's first Thursday Night Football broadcast turned out to be an awesome game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers, and Jeff Bezos was taking it all in.

The founder of the company traveled to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, for the game, and met with Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and Chargers owner Dean Spanos prior to kickoff.

After greeting some fans while the teams warmed up, Bezos then took in some of the game with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in a suite.

Social media, of course, had a field day with their interaction, and a well-timed still shot of the two naturally became a meme,

Bezos is the founder of Blue Origin, the spaceflight company that launched its first crewed mission in July.

Perhaps he can ship a couple of teams out into the galaxy.

Amazon, which will stream Thursday Night Football through 2033, paid the NFL $13.2 billion for the broadcasting rights.

The partnership marks the league's first all-digital broadcasting rights agreement.

It's unclear how often Bezos will attend the Thursday Night Football games.