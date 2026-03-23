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Seattle Seahawks

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seahawks agree to historic contract extension: reports

Smith-Njigba helped the Seahawks to a Super Bowl title

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
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Jaxon Smith-Njigba played a pivotal role in the Seattle Seahawks’ Super Bowl-winning run during the 2025 season, and on Monday, he got paid for his efforts.

Smith-Njigba and the Seahawks agreed to a four-year, $168.6 million contract extension with $120 million guaranteed, according to multiple reports. He will now become the highest-paid receiver in NFL history with a $42.15 million annual average value of the contract.

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Jaxon Smith-Njigba plays in Super Bowl LX

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) runs the ball during the third quarter against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium on Feb. 8, 2026. (Cary Edmondson/Imagn Images)

The Seahawks selected Smith-Njigba in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. He didn’t turn into a full-time starting receiver until the 2024 season, which he earned his first Pro Bowl selection.

Smith-Njigba’s value to the team grew exponentially in 2025. He had 119 catches for 1,793 yards and 10 touchdowns with Sam Darnold slinging him the pill. The receiving yardage total led the NFL.

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Jaxon Smith-Njigba celebrates a Super Bowl title

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) looks on during the Super Bowl LX parade on Feb. 11, 2026. (Kevin Ng/Imagn Images)

The 2025 season was the first year he was able to compete in the playoffs. In three games, he had 17 catches for 199 yards and two touchdowns. He had four catches for 27 yards in Super Bowl LV against the New England Patriots, but he didn’t really need to do much for the team to win.

Smith-Njigba will enter his fourth NFL season with a different offensive coordinator but a similar roster on offense.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba makes a catch

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) runs for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams in overtime at Lumen Field on Dec. 18, 2025. (Kevin Ng/Imagn Images)

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Though Klint Kubiak took the Las Vegas Raiders’ head-coaching job, the team brought back Rashid Shaheed, Josh Jones and Charles Cross.

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Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

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