Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seahawks agree to historic contract extension: reports

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jaxon Smith-Njigba played a pivotal role in the Seattle Seahawks’ Super Bowl-winning run during the 2025 season, and on Monday, he got paid for his efforts.

Smith-Njigba and the Seahawks agreed to a four-year, $168.6 million contract extension with $120 million guaranteed, according to multiple reports. He will now become the highest-paid receiver in NFL history with a $42.15 million annual average value of the contract.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Seahawks selected Smith-Njigba in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. He didn’t turn into a full-time starting receiver until the 2024 season, which he earned his first Pro Bowl selection.

Smith-Njigba’s value to the team grew exponentially in 2025. He had 119 catches for 1,793 yards and 10 touchdowns with Sam Darnold slinging him the pill. The receiving yardage total led the NFL.

TOM BRADY GIVES PRAISE TO LOGAN PAUL AFTER FLAG FOOTBALL GAME

The 2025 season was the first year he was able to compete in the playoffs. In three games, he had 17 catches for 199 yards and two touchdowns. He had four catches for 27 yards in Super Bowl LV against the New England Patriots, but he didn’t really need to do much for the team to win.

Smith-Njigba will enter his fourth NFL season with a different offensive coordinator but a similar roster on offense.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Though Klint Kubiak took the Las Vegas Raiders’ head-coaching job, the team brought back Rashid Shaheed, Josh Jones and Charles Cross.