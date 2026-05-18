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New York Giants

Ex-NFL star implores Russell Wilson to hang it up: 'Do your TV thing'

The 37-year-old has played for three different teams in three seasons and would enter his age-38 season in 2026

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
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Russell Wilson has had his share of ups and downs in his NFL career.

He helped the Seattle Seahawks to a Super Bowl championship in 2013 and was named to the Pro Bowl four times. But the last few years of his career arguably did some damage to his legacy as he’s spent the last three seasons with three different teams.

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New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson watching from the sidelines at MetLife Stadium

New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson watches from the sidelines during the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., on Oct. 9, 2025. (Brad Penner/Imagn Images)

Wilson is still on the free-agent market as he looks to latch on to a new team for 2026. However, former NFL star Aqib Talib implored Wilson to hang up the cleats.

"Do your TV thing, Russ. It’s over with, man. Once you’ve got to decide, do I even want to play?" Talib said on "The Arena: Gridiron." "I think you don’t really want to play. I hate when guys get to the later part of their career and then they start doing the bounce-around thing and they’re not going to win. There was no chip in New York. That’s just going to be another stop on your resume."

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Wilson reportedly garnered some interest from NFL teams.

New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson standing on the field at Lincoln Financial Field

New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson stands on the field before a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa., on Oct. 26, 2025. (Bill Streicher/Imagn Images)

He told the New York Post that the New York Jets were one of them.

Wilson also was reportedly a candidate to take Matt Ryan’s spot on CBS’ "The NFL Today" after Ryan left to take a front office job with the Atlanta Falcons.

Wilson has 46,966 passing yards and 353 passing touchdowns in 205 career games, but the 2025 season with the New York Giants was one to forget.

Wilson started three games and made some bizarre decisions in a loss against the Chiefs. Jaxson Dart was named the starting quarterback. As he came in to take a few snaps while Dart was being checked for a concussion, Wilson was booed.

New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson standing on the sidelines at Empower Field at Mile High

New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson watches from the sidelines during the second half against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colo., on Oct. 19, 2025. (Ron Chenoy/Imagn Images)

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Should he end up signing with another team, Wilson will be entering his age-38 season.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

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