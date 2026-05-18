Stephen A Smith fires back at Jaylen Brown after Celtics star called him the 'face of clickbait media'

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Stephen A. Smith is firing back at Jaylen Brown after the Boston Celtics star called the popular ESPN personality the "face of clickbait media" during a Twitch live stream over the weekend.

Brown referred to Smith as a "clown" as well, but the veteran sports pundit took time on Monday’s edition of "First Take" to address those comments in a long rant of his own.

"I’m not going to disrespect Jaylen Brown," Smith said. "…He’s pointing the finger in the wrong direction. Point it at yourself, bro."

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Smith had criticized Brown for saying this past season with the Boston Celtics, which ended in the first-round of the playoffs with a loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, was his favorite with the franchise. Brown responded on Sunday night by telling the ESPN personality to "be quirt."

"Did he just say I needed to be quiet? Be quiet for who?" Brown said Sunday night. "Man, f--- Stephen A. Stephen A, Stephen B, Stephen C. My offer still stands. You want me to be quiet and stop streaming, well, I want you to be quiet and get off these networks because you’re not using your platform to do real journalism. You’re using your platform to use clickbait."

CELTICS STAR JAYLEN BROWN TEARS INTO ESPN'S STEPHEN A SMITH AS FEUD ESCALATES: 'FACE OF CLICKBAIT MEDIA'

"Tell this mother----er to retire because he’s the face of clickbait media at the point and maybe with his retirement we can spark a movement to get the rest of these mother----ers out of here — or to also have some type of … forget journalistic integrity, actual integrity in order to hold themselves accountable to the bulls--- takes they put out."

Smith doubled down on his previous comment, though, in Monday’s monologue.

"The Boston Celtics, the most storied franchise in basketball annals, 18 [championships]. You helped deliver one of them just two years ago. Two years later, y’all surrender a 3-1 lead for the first time in its history, in franchise history, with you driving the bus. And 24 hours after you didn’t go to the basket in the final two minutes, after y’all launched three-point shots on six separate occasions and missed every one of them. [In] 24 hours after that was over, you went on camera as a representative for the Boston Celtics and called it your favorite season. A season where Jayson Tatum was on the bench for 60 games, a season that ended with you losing a 3-1 lead, a season that ended with you getting bounced in the First Round. You went on and said that was your favorite season."

"Since you represent the franchise, I was simply providing a heads up that it wasn’t wise from somebody who is considered relatively wise to say that 24 hours after being sent home, after surrendering a 3-1 lead in the postseason for the first time in franchise history. That’s what I said."

Smith ended his rant with a warning for Brown.

"In the end, Jaylen Brown, be careful what you wish for," he said. "You really want me to start reporting on that level? You understand? Locker room, how the organization might feel about you, how the city might feel about you, how Jayson Tatum may or may not feel about you. Sneaker deals, endorsement deals, the list goes on and on.

"The season is over, bro. You’re on Twitch trying to do what I do, and me needing to step away. It makes no sense. I’m not being disrespectful. I’m simply making the point it is not wise after 24 hours of having your season over in the First Round for you to be coming out talking about how that’s your favorite season. It ain’t the smartest thing in the world to do."

Smith also prefaced his statement by saying how he’s been on Brown’s side throughout the season, as well as in the past. He brought up his philanthropy within his community and explained how much he respected Brown.

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As Smith mentioned, the Celtics were shockingly bounced from the NBA Playoffs after losing three straight games to finish their first-round series with the Sixers. During the regular season, with Tatum rehabbing his way back from injury, Brown was the focal point of the Celtics, averaging 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game.

Boston ended up earning the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference after going 56-26, but they couldn’t finish against Philadelphia, ultimately setting unfortunate franchise history in the process.

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