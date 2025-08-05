Jared Allen reacts to wardrobe malfunction during Hall of Fame celebration: 'Should've listened to my wife'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Newly-minted Pro Football Hall of Famer Jared Allen tried to do his sack dance one last time on Friday night during the gold jacket dinner, but his pants didn’t cooperate.

Allen, 43, was on stage with his family when he did his sack celebration: going down to a knee and then gesturing out with his hands.

The Minnesota Vikings great stood up, grabbed the back of his leg and realized he had ripped his pants. Days later, Allen reacted to the incident, explaining that he simply got "caught up in the moment."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I got caught up in the moment on Friday night during the gold jacket dinner and was coming off the stage and decided to do my sack celebration one last time, and I should've listened to my wife," Allen said during a Tuesday appearance on "Fox & Friends."

"I came off the stage, and she’s like, ‘What are you thinking? Those are fitted pants, you know that’s not going to work for you.’"

The rip in Allen’s pants stretched from his rear to near the back of his kneecap.

BRAND NEW NFL HALL OF FAMER HAS WARDROBE MALFUNCTION DOING SIGNATURE SACK CELEBRATION

Allen was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame alongside Sterling Sharpe, Eric Allen and Antonio Gates.

In his 12-year career, Allen played for four teams. He spent six seasons with the Vikings, four with the Kansas City Chiefs, parts of two seasons with the Chicago Bears, and part of a season with the Carolina Panthers.

The Chiefs selected Allen in the fourth round of the 2004 NFL Draft out of Idaho State.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In 187 career games, the five-time Pro Bowler had 648 combined tackles with 136 sacks, six interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), 32 forced fumbles and 19 fumbles recovered, and he holds the NFL’s all-time record with four safeties.

Allen led the NFL in sacks twice, with 15.5 in 2007 and 22 in 2011.

Fox News' Ryan Morik contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.