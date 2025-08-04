Brand new NFL Hall of Famer has wardrobe malfunction doing signature sack celebration

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jared Allen did not disappoint on stage in Canton over the weekend.

The former NFL star took the stage at the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday to be officially inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Allen was a part of the class that also included Sterling Sharpe, Eric Allen, and Antonio Gates.

Well, after he received his brand-new gold jacket, he wanted to turn back the clock and do his signature sack celebration.

Unfortunately for Allen, suit pants don't have as much give as football pants.

When Allen stood up, he realized that he had a major rip on the back of his pants, stretching from his rear all the way to near the kneecap.

The 2004 fourth-round pick played for four teams in his 12-year career, most notably the Minnesota Vikings, in which he racked up four All-Pros, five Pro Bowls and 136 sacks.

He twice led the NFL in sacks (2007 and 2011), and he also holds the records for most safeties in a career (four) and a season (two).

Allen retired in 2015 after stints with the Chiefs, Vikings, Bears and Panthers. He lost the Super Bowl in his final season to the Denver Broncos in what wound up being Peyton Manning's final game.