Minnesota Vikings

Brand new NFL Hall of Famer has wardrobe malfunction doing signature sack celebration

Jared Allen has the 12th-most sacks of all time

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Jared Allen did not disappoint on stage in Canton over the weekend.

The former NFL star took the stage at the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday to be officially inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Allen was a part of the class that also included Sterling Sharpe, Eric Allen, and Antonio Gates.

Jared Allen

Jared Allen celebrates with his family after receiving his gold jacket at the 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinees’ Gold Jacket Dinner at Canton Memorial Civic Center.  (Scott Galvin-Imagn Images)

Well, after he received his brand-new gold jacket, he wanted to turn back the clock and do his signature sack celebration.

Unfortunately for Allen, suit pants don't have as much give as football pants.

When Allen stood up, he realized that he had a major rip on the back of his pants, stretching from his rear all the way to near the kneecap.

The 2004 fourth-round pick played for four teams in his 12-year career, most notably the Minnesota Vikings, in which he racked up four All-Pros, five Pro Bowls and 136 sacks.

Jared Allen

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Jared Allen (69) celebrates a sack during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Mall of America Field at H.H.H. Metrodome.  (Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports)

He twice led the NFL in sacks (2007 and 2011), and he also holds the records for most safeties in a career (four) and a season (two).

Jared Allen at the Ring of Honor ceremony

Jared Allen, former defensive end of the Minnesota Vikings, celebrates as he is inducted into the Vikings' Ring of Honor during halftime at U.S. Bank Stadium on Oct. 30, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)

Allen retired in 2015 after stints with the Chiefs, Vikings, Bears and Panthers. He lost the Super Bowl in his final season to the Denver Broncos in what wound up being Peyton Manning's final game.

