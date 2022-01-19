Jalen Hurts will remain Eagles quarterback next season, GM says

After leading the Philadelphia Eagles to the playoffs in 2021, Jalen Hurts is expected to remain the team’s starting quarterback next season, according to general manager Howie Roseman.

Roseman spoke to reporters Wednesday about Hurts’ progress this year.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"We talk about Jalen and the growth he had – first-year starter, second-year player – leading this team to the playoffs," Roseman said. "Tremendously impressed by his work ethic, his leadership. The last time we talked was during camp, and we said we wanted to see him take the bull by the horn, and he certainly did that."

Hurts, 23, threw for 3,144 yards, 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He added 784 yards on the ground with 10 rushing scores. Despite having a productive statistical season while leading the Eagles to a 9-8 regular season and a postseason berth, Hurts was ranked near the bottom of the NFL in completion rate (61.3%) and passer rating (87.2).

BILLS OC BRIAN DABOLL MAY EMERGE AS FRONTRUNNER FOR GIANTS HC VACANCY

The Eagles were eliminated by Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the wild-card round of the playoffs.

"We got to do whatever we can to continue to help him develop," Roseman added. "And how do we do that? By surrounding him with really good players. Players continue to grow. That's a huge part of developing, they grow. How they are in their second year is not how they're going to be in Year 4, 5, 6, and 7. They're also products of the people around them, so that's on us to continue to build this team."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Philadelphia has three first-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, so the Eagles will look to build around Hurts for next season.

"Jalen knows where he stands with us," Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said. "He knows he's our quarterback."