Philadelphia Eagles
Published

Jalen Hurts will remain Eagles quarterback next season, GM says

The Eagles were eliminated by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the wild-card round of the playoffs

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
After leading the Philadelphia Eagles to the playoffs in 2021, Jalen Hurts is expected to remain the team’s starting quarterback next season, according to general manager Howie Roseman.

Roseman spoke to reporters Wednesday about Hurts’ progress this year.

Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles hangs his head as he walks off the field after his team's loss against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium Nov. 28, 2021 in East Rutherford, N.J. 

Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles hangs his head as he walks off the field after his team's loss against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium Nov. 28, 2021 in East Rutherford, N.J.  (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

"We talk about Jalen and the growth he had – first-year starter, second-year player – leading this team to the playoffs," Roseman said. "Tremendously impressed by his work ethic, his leadership. The last time we talked was during camp, and we said we wanted to see him take the bull by the horn, and he certainly did that."

Hurts, 23, threw for 3,144 yards, 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He added 784 yards on the ground with 10 rushing scores. Despite having a productive statistical season while leading the Eagles to a 9-8 regular season and a postseason berth, Hurts was ranked near the bottom of the NFL in completion rate (61.3%) and passer rating (87.2).

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts reacts after handing the ball off to running back Boston Scott for a 3-yard touchdown during the second half against the Detroit Lions Oct. 31, 2021, in Detroit. 

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts reacts after handing the ball off to running back Boston Scott for a 3-yard touchdown during the second half against the Detroit Lions Oct. 31, 2021, in Detroit.  (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

The Eagles were eliminated by Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the wild-card round of the playoffs.

"We got to do whatever we can to continue to help him develop," Roseman added. "And how do we do that? By surrounding him with really good players. Players continue to grow. That's a huge part of developing, they grow. How they are in their second year is not how they're going to be in Year 4, 5, 6, and 7. They're also products of the people around them, so that's on us to continue to build this team."

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts runs out of the pocket against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half Sept. 12, 2021, in Atlanta. 

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts runs out of the pocket against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half Sept. 12, 2021, in Atlanta.  (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Philadelphia has three first-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, so the Eagles will look to build around Hurts for next season.

"Jalen knows where he stands with us," Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said. "He knows he's our quarterback."

Dan Canova is a sports reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Daniel.Canova@fox.com and on Twitter: @DanCanova