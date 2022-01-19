Bills OC Brian Daboll may emerge as frontrunner for Giants HC vacancy

If you were to try and connect the dots, the frontrunner for the next Giants head coach would be obvious.

Per SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano, Bills assistant general manager Joe Schoen is a finalist for New York’s general manager vacancy. Schoen completed his second interview with the team Tuesday. If Schoen gets the job, Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll is likely to be named the Giants’ head coach.

The duo have already interviewed with the Bears as well and would appear to be a package. Daboll has also interviewed with the Dolphins.

Daboll, 46, is one of the brightest offensive minds to not yet be a head coach. Brought in by head coach Sean McDermott in 2018, Daboll has overseen the development of quarterback Josh Allen. Allen became a Pro Bowler in his third season working with Daboll and Buffalo’s offense has risen to the elite of the NFL.

In 2020, the Bills finished No. 2 in total offense, averaging 396.4 YPG and 31.3 PPG. The offense backtracked slightly in 2021, but still ranked fifth overall. Daboll’s offense just wrapped up the NFL’s first perfect offensive game Saturday, scoring a touchdown on every single drive. The Bills defeated the Patriots 47-17 to advance to the AFC Divisional Round.

Before landing in Buffalo, the Ontario, Canada native won five Super Bowls as an assistant under Bill Belichick with the Patriots across two separate stints (2000-06, 2013-16). Daboll served as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach on Nick Saban’s staff at Alabama in 2017, winning the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Daboll would walk into a quarterback room spearheaded by Daniel Jones, who is entering a crucial fourth season under center for the Giants. They could only hope Jones would have an identical climb like Allen has under Daboll.