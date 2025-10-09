Turning Point USA announces alternative Super Bowl LX halftime show after Bad Bunny selection

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Turning Point USA, the conservative politics non-profit co-founded by the late Charlie Kirk, announced it will be offering a separate Super Bowl LX halftime show next year.

"The All American Halftime Show" will be an alternate to the regular halftime show that will be performed by three-time Grammy Award winner Bad Bunny on Feb. 8, 2026, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

The Puerto Rican superstar, who has emerged as one of the most popular recording artists since he debuted in 2016, hasn’t been well received by some NFL fans.

As a result, Turning Point USA is putting together a group of musical artists to perform, though the acts will be announced at a later date.

"It’s true, Turning Point USA is thrilled to announce The All American Halftime Show," the organization wrote in an announcement on X. "Performers and event details coming soon."

Recently, Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, expressed fears about U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). He said earlier this month that he didn’t book any U.S. dates for his tour over fears that fans would be detained by ICE agents.

"There was the issue of – like, f---ing ICE could be outside [my concert]. And it’s something that we were talking about and very concerned about," he told i-D.

He also recorded and posted video of what he described as local ICE raids to social media in Puerto Rico.

"Look, those motherf------s are in these cars, RAV-4s. They’re here in Pontezuela," he said in Spanish, mentioning ICE working on the Avenida Pontezuela in Carolina, a city east of Puerto Rico’s capital, San Juan.

"Sons of b------, instead of leaving the people alone and working there," he added.

Bad Bunny wrote on his X page that he would do "just one date" in the U.S. prior to the Super Bowl halftime announcement on Sunday. It came out later that he was chosen as the performer.

