NFL

Turning Point USA announces alternative Super Bowl LX halftime show after Bad Bunny selection

'The All American Halftime Show' is set with musical guests to be announced at a later date

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
TPUSA event draws thousands in Montana for tour honoring Charlie Kirk Video

TPUSA event draws thousands in Montana for tour honoring Charlie Kirk

Turning Point USA held an event in Bozeman, Montana, on Tuesday featuring Gov. Greg Gianforte and Vivek Ramaswamy.

Turning Point USA, the conservative politics non-profit co-founded by the late Charlie Kirk, announced it will be offering a separate Super Bowl LX halftime show next year.

"The All American Halftime Show" will be an alternate to the regular halftime show that will be performed by three-time Grammy Award winner Bad Bunny on Feb. 8, 2026, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

The Puerto Rican superstar, who has emerged as one of the most popular recording artists since he debuted in 2016, hasn’t been well received by some NFL fans. 

Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny performs on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, for "SNL50" in New York. (Todd Owyoung/Peacock via Getty Images)

As a result, Turning Point USA is putting together a group of musical artists to perform, though the acts will be announced at a later date. 

"It’s true, Turning Point USA is thrilled to announce The All American Halftime Show," the organization wrote in an announcement on X. "Performers and event details coming soon."

BAD BUNNY APPEARS TO SIT DURING 'GOD BLESS AMERICA' AT YANKEE STADIUM: REPORT

Recently, Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, expressed fears about U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). He said earlier this month that he didn’t book any U.S. dates for his tour over fears that fans would be detained by ICE agents. 

"There was the issue of – like, f---ing ICE could be outside [my concert]. And it’s something that we were talking about and very concerned about," he told i-D.

Bad Bunny at the Met Gala

Bad Bunny attends the Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025, in New York City. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

He also recorded and posted video of what he described as local ICE raids to social media in Puerto Rico. 

"Look, those motherf------s are in these cars, RAV-4s. They’re here in Pontezuela," he said in Spanish, mentioning ICE working on the Avenida Pontezuela in Carolina, a city east of Puerto Rico’s capital, San Juan.

"Sons of b------, instead of leaving the people alone and working there," he added.

Turning Point USA event

"It’s true, Turning Point USA is thrilled to announce The All American Halftime Show," the organization wrote in an announcement on X. (Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images)

Bad Bunny wrote on his X page that he would do "just one date" in the U.S. prior to the Super Bowl halftime announcement on Sunday. It came out later that he was chosen as the performer.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

