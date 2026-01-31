Expand / Collapse search
Super Bowl LX

Tommy Tuberville says Super Bowl is 'getting more and more woke' with Bad Bunny's halftime show

Tuberville blasted 'Bad Rabbit' for playing at the 'Woke Bowl'

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., went to the Super Bowl last year, but this year might be a no-go for the SEC championship-winning football coach. 

The former Auburn football coach did not explicitly say he wouldn't be watching the game, but he did say that Bad Bunny's halftime show was off-limits. 

"Unfortunately, we’ve got, I call it the Woke Bowl, because we’re getting more and more woke," Tuberville told Newsmax in a recent interview. 

Tommy Tuberville and Bad Bunny

Tommy Tuberville is not happy that Bad Bunny is this year's Super Bowl halftime show performer. (Tom Williams and John Nacion/Getty Images)

"And we’ve got Bad Bunny, or Bad Rabbit, at halftime. I'll be watching the (Turning Point USA) halftime show. It's just unfortunate we've gotten to this point."

Tuberville's apparent protest comes days after President Donald Trump announced that he will not be at the big game.

"It’s just too far away," Trump said of the game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara. "I would, I’ve [gotten] great hands [at] the Super Bowl. They like me."

Bad Bunny's nod to do the halftime show has been criticized, even by Trump.

Bad Bunny at the Knicks game

Bad Bunny watches Game 3 of the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs between the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on May 10, 2025. (Wendell Cruz/Imagn Images)

NEW BROWNS COACH TELLS SHEDEUR SANDERS, 'WE TRIED TO DRAFT YOUR A--' WHILE WITH RAVENS: 'IT ALL WORKED OUT'

"I don’t know who he is," Trump told Newsmax of the choice last fall. "I don’t know why they’re doing it. It’s crazy. And then they blame it on some promoter they hired to pick up entertainment. I think it’s absolutely ridiculous."

Bad Bunny said last fall he decided to do his residency show in his native Puerto Rico and didn't book any U.S. dates on his tour over fears his fans would be detained by ICE agents.

Green Day will play before kickoff — frontman Billie Joe Armstrong has also been critical of the president. He has likened Trump to Hitler in the past, and the band frequently changes the line "I’m not part of a redneck agenda" from their 2004 hit "American Idiot" to "I’m not part of the MAGA agenda" in more recent live performances, according to The Independent.

"I’m anti-them," Trump told the New York Post of the performers. "I think it’s a terrible choice. All it does is sow hatred. Terrible."

Members of Green Day

Mike Dirnt, from left, Billie Joe Armstrong, and Tré Cool of Green Day arrive at the FireAid benefit concert at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, on Jan. 30, 2025. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The game will feature the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks on Feb. 8.

Fox News' Brie Stimson contributed to this report.

