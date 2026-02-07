Oddsmaker reveals most popular betting trends for Super Bowl, how gamblers could cash out

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Super Bowl marks the biggest gambling day of the year, and as it becomes more prevalent, there are plenty of more options.

DraftKings, of course, has taken notice of what fans may like, giving oddsmaker Johnny Avello quite the fun job for Super Bowl LX and the entire season leading up to it.

Bets simply used to be spreads, moneylines, or over/unders, but Avello saw a trend and ran with it.

The props that really do write the most money over the last two, three years? That would be touchdown scorers," Avello told Fox News Digital on radio row.

"We started off three, four years ago with first touchdown scorer, and that was the bet: first touchdown scorer in every game. And now we're up to anytime scorer in every game, and then two touchdown scorers, three touchdown scorers, last touchdown scorer. That is the prop that has the most growth over the last two or three years."

Avello also said he enjoyed taking a deep dive into next-gen stats, including the fastest ball carrier, farthest thrown ball, and other similar wagers that cannot be determined simply from the box score.

The Super Bowl is also the king of the prop bet, including national anthem length, Gatorade color, and other miscellaneous wagers. But Avello decided to give in to NFL history for one available bet.

"We put up a prop: Will the Seahawks have a one-yard passing attempt, and will they complete it?" Avello said, noting that it's a play on Super Bowl XLIX, which, like this year, featured the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots. That game, of course, is best known for Russell Wilson's interception by Malcolm Butler on the 1-yard line with Marshawn Lynch in the backfield.

Avello said most of the spread bets are on the favored Seahawks to cover the 4.5-point spread, but lots of moneyline bets are on New England. And that would not be great for DraftKings.

"People who want to bet the Patriots say, "I don't need the 4.5 points. Patriots are gonna win straight up." That's the main reason for the Patriots taking the underdog on the moneyline, Avello said. "So we're kind of balanced out on the game."

"We do have a little bit of hazard on the Patriots to win the whole thing. We opened them, like, 70-1 to win the Super Bowl, but we also opened the Seahawks high, too. But they haven't taken anywhere near the money that the Patriots did. So we're in a little bit of jeopardy there."

