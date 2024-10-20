Jaguars come back from double-digit deficit over Patriots thanks to Tank Bigsby's career game in London

The Jacksonville Jaguars needed to make the most out of their annual London trip, and they did.

After falling last week overseas, the Jaguars took down the New England Patriots, 32-16, in the final London game of the season.

New England struck first, with Drake Maye finding JaMycal Hasty for a 16-yard score, and then a field goal put them up 10-0. But then, Jacksonville took off.

Trevor Lawrence connected with rookie Brian Thomas Jr. for a six-yard touchdown, and on their next drive, Tank Bigsby found the end zone. Then, after forcing a three-and-out, Parker Washington took a punt 96 yards to the house. A neutral-zone infraction on the PAT attempt made Jacksonville decide to go for two, and they got it to go up 22-10 at the half.

Early in the third, Jacksonville kicked a field goal to go up 25-10, but early in the fourth, the Jags opted to go for it on 4th and 1 from the opposing six, rather than go up three scores – it didn’t work out, giving New England some life, which they took advantage of. Nine plays later, Maye found K.J. Osborn for a 22-yard score, but their two-point conversion to cut the deficit to even was unsuccessful.

New England forced a punt, but after Maye was sacked and faced a 4th and 26, his next pass fell incomplete to all but ice the ballgame inside the two-minute warning. But, for good measure, Bigsby put the cherry on top with his second rushing score of the day.

Lawrence only threw 20 times, but he completed 15 of those passes for 193 yards – 58 of them came on a deep bomb to Thomas on a spectacular catch. Bigsby lived up to his first name, running the ball 26 times for 118 yards and two scores. At one point, the Jags had 17 rushing plays – and why wouldn't they?

Maye impressed, throwing for 276 yards without turning the ball over.

It's the Jags' second win of the season – both coming in their last three games – and they'll host the Green Bay Packers next week. Meanwhile, the now 1-6 Pats will head home for a date with the New York Jets.

