Jets, embattled star Haason Reddick finally agree to deal that will end months-long holdout: report

Things just may be looking up for the New York Jets.

Two weeks ago, they fired Robert Saleh – a week later, they lost at home to the Buffalo Bills.

But, it didn't take long for them to reunite Aaron Rodgers with Davante Adams – the morning after that loss, the Jets acquired the wide receiver.

Now, it appears that months of nasty back-and-forth are all forgotten history.

According to ESPN, via his agent Drew Rosenhaus, Haason Reddick and the Jets have agreed on an "adjusted contract."

Rosenhaus said the sides did not agree to a long-term deal, but Reddick will report to the team on Monday – he will miss Sunday night's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Jets acquired the pass rusher in March, but after the two sides failed to agree on a new contract before the season began, he requested a trade before even playing for them.

The situation went so awry, that his former agency decided to no longer represent him.

In the midst of his holdout, he was sued by a former business partner for withholding $1.6 million from him following the sale of their business.

Reddick has forfeited nearly $10 million this year alone by missing camps, practices, preseason and regular season games.

Jets owner Woody Johnson , though, implored Reddick to "get in your car, drive down [Interstate] 95 and come to the New York Jets, and we can meet you and give you an escort right into the building."

Well, it sure seems like that's the plan.

Reddick, 30, is coming off his second straight Pro Bowl season in which he totaled 11 sacks, 38 combined tackles (13 for loss) and 23 quarterback hits for the Eagles.

He’s tallied double-digit sacks in each of his last four seasons, making him someone who could add power off the edge for a Jets defense that has done well yet again to start the new year.

