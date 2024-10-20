Expand / Collapse search
New York Jets

Jets, embattled star Haason Reddick finally agree to deal that will end months-long holdout: report

Reddick requested a trade in August before even playing for them

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
Things just may be looking up for the New York Jets.

Two weeks ago, they fired Robert Saleh – a week later, they lost at home to the Buffalo Bills.

But, it didn't take long for them to reunite Aaron Rodgers with Davante Adams – the morning after that loss, the Jets acquired the wide receiver.

Haason Reddick vs Giants

Haason Reddick of the Eagles during the New York Giants game at Lincoln Financial Field on Jan. 21, 2023, in Philadelphia. (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Now, it appears that months of nasty back-and-forth are all forgotten history.

According to ESPN, via his agent Drew Rosenhaus, Haason Reddick and the Jets have agreed on an "adjusted contract."

Rosenhaus said the sides did not agree to a long-term deal, but Reddick will report to the team on Monday – he will miss Sunday night's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Jets acquired the pass rusher in March, but after the two sides failed to agree on a new contract before the season began, he requested a trade before even playing for them.

The situation went so awry, that his former agency decided to no longer represent him.

In the midst of his holdout, he was sued by a former business partner for withholding $1.6 million from him following the sale of their business.

Haason Reddick takes questions

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick speaks to the media during the NFL Super Bowl LVII Opening Night on Feb. 6, 2023. at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. (Adam Bow/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Reddick has forfeited nearly $10 million this year alone by missing camps, practices, preseason and regular season games.

Jets owner Woody Johnson, though, implored Reddick to "get in your car, drive down [Interstate] 95 and come to the New York Jets, and we can meet you and give you an escort right into the building."

Well, it sure seems like that's the plan.

Haason Reddick at the Linc

Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick reacts during the Jacksonville Jaguars game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Oct. 2, 2022. (Bill Streicher-USA Today Sports)

Reddick, 30, is coming off his second straight Pro Bowl season in which he totaled 11 sacks, 38 combined tackles (13 for loss) and 23 quarterback hits for the Eagles.

He’s tallied double-digit sacks in each of his last four seasons, making him someone who could add power off the edge for a Jets defense that has done well yet again to start the new year.

Fox News' Scott Thompson contributed to this report.