Jackson Mahomes involved in tiff with Kansas City bar, accused of trying to 'crush a small business'

A Missouri bar ripped the brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes after the TikTok star appeared to be unhappy he and his group weren’t accommodated because of the lack of space.

SOT Social, a bar in Kansas City, wrote in a lengthy Facebook post on Wednesday claiming that Jackson Mahomes was trying to "crush" the business after he and his group weren’t seated. The bar said in the post it has some "apologies to make."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"We are sorry that we set boundaries that you tried to ignore. Often times people with un-earned status and a sense of entitlement think they are above the rules and will lash out at the employee enforcing them," SOT Social wrote.

"We are sorry we could not seat your very large group. As you probably saw, our bar is very small.

"We are sorry that you have the reach that you do, or at least that you think you do and that instead of using it for something positive you decided to use it to try and crush a small business.

"We survived a global pandemic, we’ll survive your ego."

NFL POWER RANKINGS 2021: TOP 10 TEAMS AHEAD OF WEEK 15

SOT Social also hit at Jackson Mahomes for pouring water on Baltimore Ravens fans and dancing on the Sean Taylor memorial while he was supporting the Chiefs before their game against the Washington Football Team. Both ordeals took place earlier in the year.

"We are sorry you didn’t reach out to us first before taking to social media, but then again that is an expectation we would have from a mature and rational person, not someone who pours water on fans and dances on the memorials of tragically lost people for TikTok clout," the bar added.

"We have not been fortunate enough to be born into a much more talented and much more famous family but we would like to think that if we did have that much luck- we would use our influence in more responsible ways."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kansas City Magazine noted that Mahomes slammed the bar on his Instagram over the weekend, writing on his since-deleted Stories that "the service is absolutely terrible and the servers are so rude" and mentioning SOT Social. He reportedly reposted a few of his followers agreeing with him.