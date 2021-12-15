NFL Power Rankings 2021: Top 10 teams ahead of Week 15

It’s 2021 and not much has changed.

Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady have their respective teams at the top of the NFC.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Rodgers completed 29 of 37 passes for 341 yards with four touchdowns to lead the Green Bay Packers to a 45-30 victory over the Chicago Bears on Sunday night. Wide receiver Davante Adams hauled in 10 receptions for 121 yards with two scores.

Brady, on the other hand, completed 31 of 46 passes for 363 yards with three total TDs, one of which came in overtime when the future Hall of Fame quarterback connected with wideout Breshad Perriman for a 58-yard score to give the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a 33-27 win over the Buffalo Bills.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Packers and Bucs sit at No. 1 and No. 2 in the NFC heading into Week 15. Both teams also claimed the top two spots in this week’s power rankings.

Here are NFL’s top 10 teams heading into Week 15.

Record: 7-6

Week 14 result: 26-23 win over Bengals

Outlook: Niners quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo completed 27 of 41 passes for 296 yards with two touchdowns and tight end George Kittle came down with 13 receptions for 151 yards and one score. Garoppolo threw a 12-yard TD to wideout Brandon Aiyuk in overtime for the victory.

Record: 9-4

Week 14 result: 20-0 win over Jaguars

Outlook: The Titans came away with their first home shutout since 2000. Tennessee intercepted Jags quarterback Trevor Lawrence four times in the victory. Next, the Titans will take on the Steelers in Pittsburgh.

Record: 9-4

Week 14 result: 27-20 win over Washington

Outlook: Rookie sensation Micah Parsons sacked Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke twice and had a forced fumble that was returned for a touchdown. The Cowboys led 24-0 at one point before Washington made a late-game comeback that fell just short. The Cowboys will visit the Giants in New York next.

Record: 8-5

Week 14 result: 37-21 win over Giants

Outlook: Quarterback Justin Herbert made headlines with his 60-yard touchdown pass in the big win over New York. He completed 23 of 31 passes for 275 yards and three touchdowns. Next up, a monster showdown with the Chiefs.

Record: 10-3

Week 14 result: 30-23 loss to Rams

Outlook: Quarterback Kyler Murray threw two interceptions and was sacked three times by Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald. Next, the Cardinals will travel to Detroit to face the Lions.

Record: 9-4

Week 14 result: 30-23 win over Cardinals

Outlook: Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford completed 23 of 30 passes for 287 yards and three touchdowns and wideout Cooper Kupp hauled in 13 receptions for 123 yards and one score. All-Pro Aaron Donald had three sacks in the game.

Record: 9-4

Week 14 result: 48-9 win over Raiders

Outlook: The Chiefs have won eight of their last nine against the Raiders, and outscored them 89-23 in both games this season. Kansas City is sizzling hot, and it will take its six-game winning streak into Los Angeles to take on the Chargers in a key AFC West matchup.

Record: 9-4

Week 14 result: Bye

Outlook: The Patriots will come off their bye and put their seven-game winning streak up against the Colts in Indianapolis on Saturday.

Record: 10-3

Week 14 result: 33-27 win over Bills

Outlook: New team, same result. Tom Brady improved to 33-3 in his career against the Bills after the overtime win. He passed for 363 yards and had three total touchdowns. The Bucs will host the Saints next.

Record: 10-3

Week 14 result: 45-30 win over Bears

Outlook: The Packers remain in the top spot. They are clearly the class of the NFL. Next up, a date with the Ravens in Baltimore.