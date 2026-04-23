Italy rules out replacing Iran in World Cup: 'Qualification is done on the pitch'

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As much as Italy would like to be in this year’s World Cup, it won’t come at Iran’s expense.

An envoy for President Donald Trump reportedly asked FIFA to replace Iran with Italy in North America this summer. However, Italian sports officials shot down that idea, saying it was "not appropriate."

"First of all, it’s not possible. Secondly, it’s not a good idea," Italian Sports Minister Andrea Abodi said Thursday.

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He added, "Qualification is done on the pitch."

Luciano Buonfiglio, the president of the Italian Olympic Committee, which oversees all sports in Italy, also dismissed the idea of taking Iran's place.

"I would feel offended," Buonfiglio said. "You need to deserve to go to the World Cup."

Italy’s Finance Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti called the idea "shameful."

While Iran was among the first teams to qualify for the World Cup, Italy missed out for the third consecutive tournament, resulting in the resignations of its national team coach and soccer federation president.

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The Financial Times reported the plan for Trump's envoy to get Iran replaced is an effort to repair the relationship between Trump and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, which soured after the former’s comments against Pope Leo XIV regarding the war with Iran.

Trump wrote in a Truth Social post last month that Iran would be welcome to compete in the World Cup as scheduled, though it might not be "appropriate" considering the ongoing conflict.

Iran has not withdrawn from the World Cup — the team is currently preparing to play in the U.S. despite the war in the Middle East — and FIFA has insisted its group-stage games near Los Angeles and in Seattle will go ahead as planned in June.

FIFA has consistently said Iran will stick to the World Cup schedule decided last December, and refused to negotiate any suggestion of moving the team’s games to co-host Mexico.

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Fox News' Scott Thompson, Paulina Dedaj, and The Associated Press contributed to this report.