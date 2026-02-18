Italian speedskater hits Team USA with Steph Curry taunt after gold medal win

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Italy’s speedskaters took home the gold in team pursuit on Tuesday with a victory over Team USA and Andrea Giovannini let them know about it.

Giovannini skated around the ice after securing the gold and hit Stephen Curry’s "go to sleep" taunt as he celebrated. Curry notoriously performed the move as he hit the dagger in the gold medal men’s basketball game against France at the 2024 Summer Olympics.

"The last lap, we were in control," he said, via the New York Post. "And I was just waiting for that finish line to emulate Steph.

"[It’s] emblematic of having cold blood."

Giovannini admitted that he planned the celebration with his teammate days before the final run and was worried he would "forget."

The moment was brief with a photographer capturing the emote as he skated down the ice. Giovannini’s teammates Davide Ghiotto and Michele Malfatti also helped guide Italy to a gold. They finished with a time of 3:39.20 in the team pursuit.

Team USA’s Ethan Cepuran, Casey Dawson and Emery Lehman finished with a time of 3:43.71 and picked up the silver medal. The team set a world record for the race back in November in Salt Lake City. They had a time of 3:32.49 in that race.

It’s the second Olympic medal for the trio. They won a silver at the 2022 Beijing Olympics with Joey Matia.