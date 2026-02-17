Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Olympics

US Olympian Alysa Liu advances in mission to earn individual medal amid American skating disappointments

'I am really happy about how I skated,' Liu said

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
close
Judging controversy rocks Olympic figure staking Video

Judging controversy rocks Olympic figure staking

A judging controversy erupts at the Winter Olympics after a French judge is accused of giving a boosted score to the home country in the ice dance final, potentially costing Team USA gold.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Alyssa Liu is Team USA's last hope for an individual gold medal in figure skating at the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics

Liu, the reigning world champion, was the only one of America's women's figure skating stars to put herself in contention for gold after the short program on Tuesday night. 

Liu landed a triple Lutz-triple loop, the hardest combination that any woman attempted, and sat only two points back of leader Ami Nakai and right behind her Japanese teammate Kaori Sakamoto on the leaderboard.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Alysa Liu

Alysa Liu of the United States performs her routine during the Figure Skating, Women's Singles Skating, Short Program at the Milano Ice Skating Arena at the Milano Cortina Winter Olympic Games 2026 on February 17th, 2026 in Milan, Italy.   (Tim Clayton/Getty Images)

"I am really happy about how I skated," Liu said after the competition. "And my siblings, my best friends and a ton of my family is out there. And I saw them on the warmup. I also saw them during my program, so, I don’t know. It was a really cool moment, because they never come to watch like this. I’m really glad I did super well. I felt super grounded and I connected with my program on another level."

Fellow American women's skater Amber Glenn finished 13th, falling just one spot short of advancing. Glenn was seen walking off the ice in tears. 

ILIA MALININ HINTS AT INTENSE OLYMPIC PRESSURE DAYS AFTER UNEXPECTED RESULT

Alysa Liu posing for a photo

Alysa Liu poses for a photo following the 2026 Milan Olympics figure skating team announcement show at Enterprise Center on Jan. 11, 2026. (Jeff Curry/Imagn Images)

Isabeau Levito was dinged for under-rotating her triple loop and got leveled down for her step sequence, which is where she tends to pick up points on the competition. It left her in eighth place and a long shot to climb her way onto the podium Thursday night.

Other American skating stars have seen similar disappointing individual results in Milan Cortina after the U.S. took team gold last week.

Alysa Liu

Alysa Liu of Team United States competes during the Women's Single Skating - Short Program on day eleven of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games at Milano Ice Skating Arena on February 17, 2026 in Milan, Italy.  (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Skating power couple Madison Chock and Evan Bates were left with silver in ice dance thanks in part to some questionable scoring by a French judge. Meanwhile two-time world champion and Olympic favorite Ilia Malinin shockingly crashed out of the men’s free skate after falling twice during the men's final on Friday, finishing in eighth place. 

Now, all the pressure is on Liu to ensure Team USA doesn't have to head home without an individual gold in figure skating. 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"I don’t think about stuff like that," Liu said when asked if she can beat the Japanese rivals. "Whether I beat them or not is not my goal. My goal is just to do my programs and share my story and I don’t need to be over or under anyone to do that."

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Jackson Thompson is a sports reporter for Fox News Digital covering critical political and cultural issues in sports, with an investigative lens. Jackson's reporting has been cited in federal government actions related to the enforcement of Title IX, and in legacy media outlets including The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, The Associated Press and ESPN.com.

Close modal

Continue