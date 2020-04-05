Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay donates 10,000 masks during coronavirus fight

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay announced Sunday on Twitter that he acquired over 10,000 N95 masks and plans on distributing them to some of the medical workers who need them most amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Irsay said he will donate the masks to the Indiana State Department of Health so they can eventually get to hospitals.

Doctors and nurses have relied on N95 masks while interacting with patients who have tested positive for the virus.

Health-care workers and first responders across the country have been in short supply for masks as they continued to fight the coronavirus pandemic. New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft sent the team plane to China to pick up 1.2 million N95 masks just a few days ago, and he planned to get them distributed in the Massachusetts and New York areas.

This wasn’t the only action Irsay has taken so far during the pandemic. The Colts owner gave $1 million to the Gleaners Food Bank in Indianapolis last month to help in relief efforts.

He donated the money after he challenged Colts fans to raise $200,000 to help feed children out of school and families out of work because of the virus. It took fans less than 24 hours to reach the $200,000 goal.