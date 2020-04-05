Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai donates ventilators to New York amid coronavirus pandemic

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai is the latest to pitch in amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Tsai and the Chinese government teamed up to donate 1,000 ventilators, which arrived in New York on Saturday.

The Nets' billionaire owner donated an additional 1,000 ventilators and 2.6 million masks to Mount Sinai hospital system earlier in the week. Both the Nets and the New York Knicks collaborated with the NBA and China to contribute 1 million masks for New York’s essential workers, according to the governor.

Tsai, also the co-founder of Alibaba, has been worth $10.4 billion and has come through in a big way for New York during the pandemic.

Tsai already said he will pay all hourly employees at Barclays Center through at least May despite the arena being shut down indefinitely.

As of Sunday, New York has seen over 122,000 positive cases of coronavirus.