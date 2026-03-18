Iconic sports venue Madison Square Garden to host NYPD, staff at private concert amid 'Thank You' effort

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The "Thank You, NYPD" campaign unveiled the next step in its ongoing effort to show appreciation for those in blue.

Later this month, the iconic sports and entertainment venue will host an exclusive concert. Attendees will see a star-studded lineup featuring Cyndi Lauper, John Fogerty, rapper and New York Knicks fan Fat Joe, and others.

"Today, we announced ‘Thank You, NYPD,’ a campaign encouraging all New Yorkers to thank the New York City Police Department for its service to our great city!" Madison Square Garden said on Wednesday in a post on X.

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Uniformed police officers and civilian staff members, as well as their loved ones, will be invited to the private event, which is scheduled to take place March 28. "The Garden" also urged New York residents to submit individual "thank you" videos.

Comedians Chris Distefano and Sam Morril are also among the group of confirmed performers for the special show.

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The event will take place rent-free, with MSG announcing that all production and operating costs will be covered by donations.

Ahead of the show, Lauper praised the NYPD and emphasized unity and support across New York City.

"I am happy to show my appreciation for the brave members of the NYPD by performing at this MSG event. We are all New Yorkers, and the NYPD is such an important part of our community," the two-time Grammy Award winner said in a statement. "I am a lifelong New Yorker, and we’re at our best when we are supporting each other. I hope my fellow New Yorkers join me in saying Thank You to the NYPD and their families."

MSG Entertainment and MSG Sports executive chairman and CEO Jim Dolan said the event is not political but rather a "sincere" show of gratitude for the city’s police department.

"There are times in our culture today when the dissenter’s voice is louder than that of the majority. Such is the case with law enforcement, and in particular, the NYPD," Dolan said in a statement.

"Cries of ‘defund the police’ and other negative statements do not reflect the true feelings of New Yorkers. If that is what our cops are hearing and no one steps up to say otherwise, that can be disheartening. This concert to say, ‘Thank You, NYPD’ is designed to let our police know that we New Yorkers need, respect and appreciate their effort and service."

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MSG Sports is the holding company that owns the Knicks, with Dolan serving as the franchise’s governor on the NBA Board of Governors.

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