Hurricanes' head coach says team 'didn't lose four games' after getting swept by Panthers

The Carolina Hurricanes were swept by the Florida Panthers in the NHL's Eastern Conference Finals — but don't tell that to their head coach.

Rod Brind'Amour spoke to reporters after the Hurricanes' season came to an end, and despite what the box score says, he doesn't want the notion to go around that his team got eliminated in pretty embarrassing fashion.

"That’s the unfortunate part of this is that we’re going to look back and everyone’s going to say you got swept and that’s not what happened," Brind'Amour said. "I watched the game. I’m there. We’re in the game. We didn’t lose four games."

In actual fact, they did lose four straight games — but he elaborated on his point.

"We got beat, but we were right there," he said. "This could have went the other way. It could have been four games the other way."

In that sense, he is certainly correct. Game 1 was the sixth-longest game in NHL history, as it was a quadruple-overtime thriller. Game 2 also ended in overtime. Game 3 was a 1-0 Panthers victory, and the fourth and final game was 4.6 seconds away from going into overtime until Matthew Tkachuk found the back of the net, giving Florida the 4-3 victory and the sweep. (Tkachuk also scored both overtime winners in the series.)

The Hurricanes became just the seventh team in NHL history to get swept in a series and lose each game by just one goal. The last time it happened was in 2018, when the Los Angeles Kings dropped their series to the Vegas Golden Knights, who eventually lost the Stanley Cup Final to the Washington Capitals.

The Panthers are set to appear in their first Cup Final since 1996 and await the winner of the Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars' series, which Vegas leads three games to none.